Tyler Hynes Warns Hallmark Community ‘That Cares So Much’

Hallmark Channel star Tyler Hynes has a message for the fans out there who care “so much” — beware of scammers and imitators on social media because they have been “preying on the vulnerable.”

Here’s what Hynes had to say and why it’s so important:

Tyler Hynes & the Hallmark Channel Are Working to ‘Keep Everyone Safe’

In a lengthy Instagram post, Hynes wanted to inform fans that the Hallmark Channel has created a QR code that fans can scan and it will direct them toward official Hallmark talent social media accounts because there are “immitators” out there trying to take advantage of members of the Hallmark community.

Hynes wrote:

The lovely folks at @hallmarkchannel have joined in trying to keep everyone safe from fake accounts taking advantage of people in our community. The following is there to help clarify any confusion and bring awareness so hopefully we can turn the tide on this trend of people preying on the vulnerable. Everyone’s socials from hallmark are verified here. If you don’t see them on here please be cautious and know it’s likely or certainly not the person no matter what they claim or how convincing it is. Please be safe and take care of family and friends who may be less familiar to this fraudulent phenomena. It’s rampant across the internet. But we can rid ourselves of it if it stops being successful. If we look out for each other, the opportunities will dry up and they’ll move onto something else.

He went on to say that he hopes other actors for the network will share this QR code and for anyone out there, if you think someone you know “thinks they’re in contact with us or one of our representatives, please make it clear that they are not and use this link or post as proof to help them understand.”

He finished by writing, “Perhaps all together we can save some vulnerable folks from heartache. It seems that this is just a result of the times we’re in and as it is with most things of this nature it’s simply a matter of awareness and thoughtful consideration for one another that will put it behind us. The only question is how many victims will be spared during this moment in time. On your #tylertuesday I wanted to do something that cared for the community that cares so much. Cheers and thank you to everyone at hallmark for helping in this effort.”

On Instagram and Facebook, fans should be on the lookout for the blue check mark that indicates someone has been verified to be who they say they are. On Twitter, that’s tricky now that the platform has done away with blue checkmarks unless you choose to pay for one, so proceed with caution on Twitter.

Tyler Hynes Also Posted 4 Tips for Fans

Hynes also outlined in his post four Dos and Don’ts about interacting with Hallmark stars on social media to keep everyone safe:

Many imitators are using fake accounts Hallmark media talent will never ask you to send money to them or to anyone else Do make sure you are following the OFFICIAL social accounts of Hallmark talent by scanning the QR code Do not accept invites or engage with individuals who do not have handles listed on our site

When you scan the QR code with your phone, you are taken to a link tree page that have links to the offical Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts of Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, Autumn Reeser, Benjamin Ayres, Brennan Elliott, Brooke D’Orsay, Cindy Busby, Erin Cahill, Jonathan Bennett, Kimberly Sustad, Kristoffer Polaha, Lacey Chabert, Nikki DeLoach, Paul Campbell, Taylor Cole, Victor Webster and Wes Brown, plus Hynes. Those are the stars who appeared at ChristmasCon — hopefully Hallmark will add more soon, like Erin Krakow, Cameron Mathison, Allison Sweeney and other familiar Hallmark faces.

Hynes is the latest in a string of Hallmark stars working to help the fans out by issuing these kinds of warnings. In March, star Alicia Witt penned a lengthy post on Instagram assuring her fans that if they don’t see a blue checkmark, it’s not her.

“Just breaks my heart when I hear someone gave money to a scam artist posing as me or someone on my team. I can assure you, that will never be coming from me, so if you get a follow request or a message from such an entity, just block em and report – no need to ask me, you can rest assured, if it didn’t come from the blue checkmarked account: IT’S NOT MEEEEEEEEEEEEE,” wrote Witt.

Furthermore, in the fall of 2022, the official Hallmark site published a post advising fans not to fall for phishing email scams.

“If you receive an email which appears to be from someone at Hallmark and the email asks you to send money or provide personal information, that email is most likely not legitimate and you should delete it. It is likely part of a phishing scheme,” reads the post.

It tells fans that Hallmark will “never ask you” for any personal information, credit card numbers, request payments through a third party, or ask you to download anything from an email sent by Hallmark. If you see something like this, Hallmark asks you to contact Consumer Care.