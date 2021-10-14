Victor Webster Marries Star He Met on the Set of a Hallmark Movie

Victor Webster just got married to fellow celebrity Shantel VanSanten. The two first met when they were on the set of a Hallmark movie and have been in love ever since.

They Were Married in Napa, California

Webster and VanSanten were just married this past weekend. Webster shared the news on Instagram, where he also shared a photo of his wife in her stunning wedding dress. Of course, their beloved dog Nova was in the photo with them.

Webster simply wrote: “Wifey and co” and VanSanten replied, “Hubby ❤️.”

A friend replied, “Congratulations girl. You took him off the market. Gotta hand it to you. 💕 Only you were meant to be Mrs Webster. So happy for you both. 🥂🍾”

Danica McKellar replied, “Yay!!! 😍😍😍”

Stana Katic wrote, “🙌🙌 stunning pair! Congratulations!”

Mike Dopud wrote, “Fantastic news!! ❤️”

Tricia Helfer wrote, “Congrats to you guys!!”

He shared a video the next day of the stunning place where they are staying.

Erin Cahill revealed on Instagram that she had attended the wedding, which was in Napa, California.

She wrote, “Going into the week, face up to the sun and still glowing from @therealshantel & @iamvictorwebster’s PERFECT Napa wedding! Happy Monday, Wonderful ones! Sending each of you so much love. (Thank you for this video and for a perfect weekend @ellenhollman! We love you more than words & Thank you @tiffdups for the dress, Love you!)”

They Got Matching Tattoos

Webster later shared a photo of their matching tattoos.

He wrote, “Healed photos of the amazing work done by @cachotattoo our initials and a swallow. Shantel designed my S and Shantels V was the logo from the restaurant I took her on our very first date. Gracias Señor!! @therealshantel”

VanSanten shared the same photo and wrote, “Thanks @cachotattoo for helping us seal the deal! @iamvictorwebster trusted me to design and draw his tattoo for him…And mine was inspired by the logo from the restaurant he took me to on our first date! #FOREVER”

Webster & VanSanten Met on the Set of Hallmark’s ‘Love Blossoms’





Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster in Love Blossoms trailer

VanSanten and Webster played characters who fell in love in Hallmark’s “Love Blossoms.” Then they fell in love in real life too.

The movie’s synopsis read: “Perfumer Violet is desperate to formulate her late father’s unfinished signature scent. Under great pressure to finish by Valentine’s Day, Violet hires an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny ability to identify scents. It’s not long before their professional relationship turns romantic, threatening their deadline and feelings for each other.”

In an interview with Media Village in 2018, Webster said about meeting VanSanten on set:

My life, literally, is kind of like a Hallmark movie. I met Shantel in Belgium doing ‘Love Blossoms’ and we’ve been together for about two years now. So, Hallmark really does make lasting memories, at least for me! I realize life isn’t always like a Hallmark movie and we both know that, but we really try to keep things as simple as we can amidst all the chaos.

In February they celebrated four years together.

He wrote: “Happy 4 years of being stuck with me @therealshantel Seems like a lifetime, a wonderfully adventure filled lifetime already. Through thick and thin, ups and downs and everything the world has tried to throw at us, you’ve still managed to put up with me. Love you babe, happy anniversary. ❤️”

Then a few days later on February 10, 2021, they got engaged.

VanSanten shared the same photo on her Instagram and wrote a long love letter to Webster:

YESTERDAY WAS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!! We hiked 2000ft to the top of the mountain where @iamvictorwebster told me he loved me for the first time years ago! What happened next still has me in shock… He told me he wanted to spend forever with me, as he got down on one knee and asked if I would marry him!! I didnt say anything for awhile, not out of suspense although it would have been a good prank, but because my legs stopped working, I had to sit down and I couldn’t stop crying and kissing him…. I forgot to say anything at all… BUT OBVIOUSLY I SAID YES!!! I cant wait to spend FOR-EV-ER with my best friend!!!! I F***ING LOVE YOU @iamvictorwebster

