Reality Star Claims Candace Cameron Bure Is ‘Rudest Celebrity’ in Viral Video

A viral TikTok video from a reality show judge claims that GAC and Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure is the “rudest” celebrity she ever met. The video was made by JoJo Siwa, known for starring in “Dance Moms” for two seasons with her mother and being a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.” As of the time of this article’s publication, the video has more than 14 million views and more than 6,000 comments. Quite a few people who are replying to the video are disagreeing with her assessment of Bure.

Siwa Quickly Shared a Photo of Bure With the Caption, ‘Rudest Celebrity I’ve Met’

Siwa was participating in a TikTok trend where she shared the rudest celebrity she’s met, the nicest, and the one she has a crush on. She titled the video, “Pool day = exposed hahahha.”

While the video had a caption that read, “Rudest celebrity I’ve met…,” she quickly showed a photo on her phone. Most viewers had to download the video or pause it to see that the photo was of Bure.

Siwa didn’t elaborate on why she chose Bure for the photo. You can watch the video at this link.

As of the time of this article’s publication, Bure has not reacted or commented on the video.

In the comments of Siwa’s video, quite a few of her followers thought the first picture was of Ashley Brynn’s mom and not of Bure. However, Us Weekly and Page Six both reported that the photo was of Bure. Page Six noted that the photo she showed was from when Bure was filming “Fuller House” for Netflix. Page Six reported that both Siwa and Bure competed on “Dancing with the Stars,” but during different seasons.

Some Commenters Said That Bure Was Nice When They Met Her

A number of people who replied to the video were disagreeing with the assessment about Bure.

One follower, Josie, replied to her video, writing, “First one is candance cameron 😭.”

Another person, Jaina, replied, “SHE WAS SO NICE WHEN I MEET HER THO 💀.”

Gaming wrote, “what but she’s nice 😭😭.”

“Billie cult” commented, “I did not expect the first one.”

Another person wrote, “umm i’m pretty sure that was @Candy for the rudest celeb and i’ve never met her but she literally seems like the best person ever.”

As of the time of this article’s publication, the video had received more than 14.6 million views and more than 6,100 comments.

JustBri_Always created her own TikTok video in response, saying that she needed to know the story behind the video. That video has more than 750,000 views.

One person replied, “why does it matter what candace’s views are? just like it doesnt matter what jojo’s views are they both seem to be nice people.”

Siwa Revealed Miley Cyrus as the Nicest Celebrity

Us Weekly reported that Siwa also revealed Miley Cyrus as the nicest celebrity she’s met, and Zendaya as her celebrity crush. She also shared a photo of Spongebob Squarepants with the caption “celebrity that did me dirty.”

According to Us Weekly, the video “seemingly called out Nickelodeon.” Siwa had said in 2021 that Nickelodeon didn’t let her perform songs from “The J Team” while on tour. At the time, she tweeted: “There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.” However, she more recently said that she has a lot of loyalty to Nickelodeon.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2022 Movie Lineup