How to Watch Hallmark’s Thanksgiving-Themed Movies in 2021

Hallmark doesn’t typically air Thanksgiving-themed movies on Thanksgiving (or Thanksgiving week) anymore, but you can still catch up on some of the older Thanksgiving movies if you want. Here’s a selection of Hallmark Thanksgiving movies and how to watch them.

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade





This Hallmark Thanksgiving movie first premiered in 2012. You can see the trailer for the movie when it aired in the YouTube video above.

The description reads:

Chicago native Emily Jones (Autumn Reeser) loves her city, and has dedicated her career to coordinating its beloved Thanksgiving Day parade every year. This year, Emily is hoping for a memorable holiday and anticipating a long-awaited proposal from her long-distance boyfriend Brian (Ben Cotton). Then, the parade director hires a wealthy development consultant, Henry Williams (Antonio Cupo), to analyze the finances of the parade and increase profits. Immediately writing Henry off as a privileged playboy, Emily worries he will ruin the joyful spirit of the parade, not knowing how much it means to the city like she does. As the two are forced to work together to pull off a successful production, Emily is determined to show Henry she’s in charge. But when Emily suffers a sudden setback, she starts to rely on Henry to help her through it, and suddenly realizes she might be falling for him. As Thanksgiving draws nearer, can Emily confess her true feelings and end the feud while still putting on the parade of her dreams?

To catch this one, you’ll need a subscription to Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. Then you can watch it any time you want right here.

You can also catch it on Amazon Prime in HD by paying $9.99. Or you can get a seven-day free trial of Hallmark Movies Now via Amazon Prime.

An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving





This 2008 movie stars Helene Joy, Jacquiline Bisset, and Tatiana Maslany.

To catch this one, you’ll need a subscription to Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. Then you can watch it any time you want right here.

You can also catch it on Amazon Prime in HD by paying $9.99.

This movie’s description reads:

From a short story by the acclaimed author of “Little Women” comes a holiday story of family and forgiveness. Recently widowed Mary Bassett (Helene Joy) and her 3 children have hit difficult times on their farm. Things are so bad this year that they cannot even afford a turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner. Suddenly, Mary’s wealthy and estranged mother Isabella (Jacqueline Bisset) has come to visit. Although she finds a kindred spirit in Mary’s eldest daughter and budding writer Tilly (Tatiana Maslany), Mary resents her mother’s attempts to help them out of their financial difficulties. In the end, more than money will be needed to heal the emotional wounds that exist between mother and daughter in this moving period drama.

A Walton Thanksgiving Reunion





This Hallmark movie first premiered back in 1993.

Hallmark Drama is reairing the movie on Thursday, November 25, at 5 p.m. Eastern. It’s part of an all-day “Waltons” special on Hallmark Drama.

You can also get it on Amazon as part of a DVD movie collection that includes the other Walton Thanksgiving movie, “A Day of Thanks.”

The description reads: “Times have changed for this close-knit family as John-Boy, now a writer in New York, brings home his girlfriend to meet the family. The Waltons reflect on their lives and values. Stars Ralph Waite and Richard Thomas.”

A Family Thanksgiving





Although the 2010 movie “A Family Thanksgiving” sometimes airs on Hallmark Drama, it’s not on the schedule this year. To catch this one, you’ll need a subscription to Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. Then you can watch it any time you want right here.

You can also get a DVD version from Amazon, or you can buy it to watch on Google Play or on iTunes.

The description reads: “A wealthy, successful corporate lawyer (Daphne Zuniga) is living the high life in New York City with little time for anything except her lavish lifestyle until a close encounter with a bizarre mystic (Faye Dunaway) drops her into an alternative reality to see what her life might have been like had she made different choices.”

Pumpkin Pie Wars





Although not specifically about Thanksgiving, this 2016 movie is close. Unfortunately, it’s not airing on any Hallmark channels right now. To catch this one, you’ll need a subscription to Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. Then you can watch it any time you want right here.

You can also buy it to watch on Amazon Prime video or watch it free with a seven-day trial from Hallmark Movies Now on Amazon Prime. This one’s also available for purchase on Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “Competing bakery owners, Faye McKenzie and Lydia Harper have been feuding for years with the Drum County Harvest Festival’s annual pumpkin pie bake-off at the center of it all. The winner not only gets bragging rights and a trophy, but a substantial boost to her business, as well. This year, however, the women are passing the torch to their respective children, Casey and Sam, and when romantic sparks fly between them, this bake-off promises to be one to remember.”

The Thanksgiving House





This 2013 movie stars Emily Rose, Justin Bruening, and Cerina Vincent. Although it sometimes airs on Hallmark Drama, it’s not on any of Hallmark’s TV lists right now. If you’re wanting to watch this one, it’s not currently on Amazon, Google Play or iTunes. SlingTV has it listed as watchable under the name “Legally Tender.”

The description reads:

When Boston lawyer Mary Ross (Emily Rose) inherits a house in Plymouth from her late aunt, she has no idea she may have inherited a historical treasure. Mary’s initial desire to sell the house is supported by her slick boyfriend, Rick (Adam Kaufman), but she is shocked to discover local historian Everett Mather (Justin Bruening) has evidence that her house is located on the site of the first Thanksgiving! With the house turning into an unexpected tourist attraction, putting Mary in the media spotlight at the prying of unscrupulous gossip blogger Ashleigh Mulligan (Cerina Vincent), Everett tries to prove his theory and Mary tries to prove anything that will keep the house in her hands. Suddenly, Mary clings to the house as an artifact of her own history before her happy childhood memories were tarnished by her father’s abandonment.

