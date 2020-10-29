WATCH: Holly Robinson Peete’s Husband’s Surprise Proposal

In 1994, Holly Robinson Peete had a huge surprise. Her now-husband, Rodney Peete, surprised her with a romantic proposal on the set of Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper. At the time, he was a quarterback for the Cowboys and Robinson Peete had no idea that he was going to surprise her during filming like he did. The Hallmark star still remembers that moment fondly.

She Was Surprised by the Proposal While Filming

You can watch the moment in the Instagram post below. Holly Robinson Peete recently shared the proposal on her Instagram, reliving that beautiful moment. When he proposed he said: “A good woman is hard to find and when you find one, you’ve got to hold on to her. You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life. I love you with all my heart.”

Holly Robinson Peete wrote on Instagram: “1994 Best. Proposal. Ever. EVER. Had to break this out today. On the eve of our twins 23rd birthday I’m feeling nostalgic about how it all started! ICYMI I was shooting a live Friday night taping of Hangin with Mr. Cooper in Burbank, CA. @rodneypeete9 flew in from Dallas where he was playing with the Cowboys and surprised me —-I was so shocked. I would not drop that hideous dye-to-match magenta handbag 👛 LOL 😂 it. was. a. moment. Shout out to @therealmarkcurry @reggiemillertnt and everyone there that night for being part of our love journey. 🙏🏽❤️📺 #fridaymood #ThatsMyQuarterback”

They’ve Been Married Since 1995

In his football career, Rodney Peete was first drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1989. Then in 1994, he was signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. After Aikman suffered a concussion in the seventh game, Peete replaced him and threw two touchdown passes. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, then the Washington Redskins, the Oakland Raiders, and finally with the Carolina Panthers in 2002. He retired in 2005.

Rodney and Holly were married in 1995 and they have four children: twins Ryan and Rodney Jr., son Robinson, and son Roman. At the age of three, Rodney was diagnosed with autism. Rodney Peete spoke with NPR 12 years after the diagnosis in 2010 and how he struggled with it at first. He said the signs were there when RJ stopped responding to his name or looking in their eyes. After eight years of therapy, RJ was able to be in mainstream school and was playing the piano and team sports.

