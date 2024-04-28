Team Nathan Buzzing After Hallmark Reveals Next Week’s Intense WCTH Trailer Early

Hallmark released a “When Calls the Heart” trailer early, and Team Nathan fans can’t stop talking about it. The promo for season 11 episode 5 (airing on May 5) quietly dropped the morning before episode 4 had even aired. It features some key moments between Nathan and Elizabeth that many viewers have been eagerly waiting for.

The Trailer for ‘Stronger Together’ Features Nathan Confronting Elizabeth About Her Feelings

Season 11 episode 5, called “Stronger Together,” is airing on Sunday, May 5. The synopsis reads: “Hickam and Lee clash with the mayor of Benson Hills, and Gowen suggests a solution with huge implications for the town. Elizabeth and Nathan clear up a misunderstanding.”

The early-released trailer is getting a lot of attention. You can watch it below, shared by a viewer on X.

The trailer begins by showing Nathan happening upon Lucas and Elizabeth talking, where Lucas is telling her: “I just wanted to leave my past behind me.” And Elizabeth says with a smile, “Well, it keeps finding you.”

The next scene shows Elizabeth watching longingly as Nathan rides by on his horse. And Rosemary tells Elizabeth: “Minds and hearts don’t always agree.”

Then we see Lucas having a heart-to-heart with Nathan, sharing: “I’d rather have her as a friend than not have her in my life at all.”

And in the next scene, Allie is worried about Nathan, saying, “I just don’t want you to get hurt.”

But then it’s the next scene in the trailer that has fans talking. Nathan asks Elizabeth, “What am I to you? I mean, are we just friends?” And it shows Elizabeth looking back at him, about to respond.

It looks like Elizabeth is going to be forced to face her growing feelings for Nathan, and perhaps admit to them.

StarwatchByline also shared the trailer on Instagram.

One person replied, “Oh my does it finally happen??? Can’t wait.”

And on X, viewers couldn’t stop raving about the trailer.

One person wrote: “Go Nathan!!! It’s time for Elizabeth to let this gorgeous man know where he stands. #Hearties #WCTH Yeah I know it’s going to take a couple more episodes before they work it all out. 😍”

Another person wrote, “Go Elizabeth! Nathan deserves the truth about your feelings towards him.”

Promotional Photos Reveal More Details About Episode 5

Although the trailer shows that there will be a big moment between Nathan and Elizabeth, Hallmark’s promotional photos for the episode only feature Nathan once, and that’s when he’s in the background of a group shot.

There are quite a few pictures with Lucas, and the trailer does hint that Lucas has some pretty serious heart-to-heart talks with both Elizabeth and Nathan.

We also see some photos with Henry, and some photos featuring Mei and Mikely likely having more cute moments.

Here are some more of the promotional photos.

There will be quite a few scenes in the saloon.

Henry will have a big role in the episode.

We’ll enjoy more Mike and Mei scenes.

Elizabeth will, of course, have a large role.

It looks like we may have some more school scenes.

And it also looks like Mei may be trying to step in for Fiona since she’s no longer in Hope Valley?

Episode 5 will air on May 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

