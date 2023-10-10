‘When Calls the Heart’ Director Explains Why Elizabeth Made Her Controversial Choice

Viewers of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” were shocked by a plot twist between Elizabeth and Lucas at the end of season 10 episode 11. Now, the show’s executive directors are explaining why Elizabeth made the choice she did, and what to expect next.

Warning: The rest of this article will have spoilers for season 10 episode 11 of “When Calls the Heart.”

The Showrunner Said Elizabeth & Lucas Were on Diverging Paths

In season 10 episode 11, Elizabeth decided to break up with Lucas at the end of the episode, just before he left for his campaign for governor. Lucas had chosen to run after Elizabeth told him she supported the campaign to save Hope Valley. But she later realized she didn’t want to leave Hope Valley if he won. And she told Rosemary that Lucas had been her “secure and comfortable and safe” choice, but not necessarily the right one. (Her conversation left unspoken hints that she might be turning her affections in Nathan’s direction.) Fans were surprised by the twist, since Elizabeth and Lucas had been planning their wedding and the previous season was spent exploring their courtship.

The Edify After Show hosted an interview with executive director and showrunner Lindsay Sturman and executive producer and co-creator Brian Bird. Bird and Sturman shared some details about why they chose to end Lucas and Elizabeth’s relationship.

Around 3:55 into the interview, Sturman shared that the characters’ futures were diverging and they decided to lean into it.

“With Lucas… he was somebody we didn’t know that well,” Sturman said. “He has a history… We started to look at who … this character was, and we really wanted to do a hero’s journey for him.”

“Sometimes the stories really reveal themselves…” she continued. “They were on different journeys. Elizabeth and Lucas had different destinies. And how do we follow those?”

Lucas, she said, does big things for the people and the town.

“He’s sort of bound for some greatness,” Sturman said. “And she (Elizabeth) had the big life. She chose to leave Hamilton and come to this small town and have the sort of quieter life. And then as she’s raising a son. She wants a simpler life… And we started to see that those paths were diverging.”

Lucas & Elizabeth had a ‘Casablanca’ Story, the Showrunner Said

Sturman told Edify that the story naturally led to this point.

“We found this story … that was both heartbreaking but also felt true to who they were,” Sturman explained. “She gets to see him grow, but they also grow apart, and the heartbreak of that… It sort of revealed itself to be a ‘Casablanca’ story.

Bird said that the episode where Elizabeth’s aunt came into town hinted at what was going to happen later, when the aunt noted that Lucas was bound for a “bigger stage.”

“By planting that idea… I thought that was really solid,” Bird said.

Bird Wrote on Social Media That ‘There’s a Reason for Everything’

Meanwhile, Bird has been dropping cryptic clues on social media about the love triangle and Elizabeth’s big shift.

Right before the episode aired, Bird posted a message on X (formerly called Twitter.)

#Hearties welcome to this very important Episode 11 of Season 10. Just know, whatever happens in tonight's episode… there is always a reason for everything under the sun! That what it says in the Good Book… and that's how it always works in #HopeValley. Just remember… we… pic.twitter.com/1DOdCQX7JR — Brian Bird (@brbird) October 9, 2023

He wrote: “#Hearties welcome to this very important Episode 11 of Season 10. Just know, whatever happens in tonight’s episode… there is always a reason for everything under the sun! That what it says in the Good Book… and that’s how it always works in #HopeValley. Just remember… we love you and there is no other TV show with a fan community like you!”

His caption was over a photo with a quote that read: “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.”

Fans responded with confusion, unsure what the quote means for the love triangle.

One fan replied, “💡 in the darkness, forest for the 🌳 …. how about we just speak in real terms. @brbird, #Hearties are going to hold you personally responsible for the direction the show has taken. We are a loyal bunch, an enormously loving group. We’ve been through a lot yet you ask for more.”

Another fan replied, “This season has made no sense to me…..you shouldn’t bring the good book into this……I can close this chapter on WCTH.”

On September 27, he shared a similar cryptic clue.

Just like none of our lives ever goes in a straight line… so it goes in Hope Valley. My advice to #Hearties is open your arms wide to whatever transpires. This show has always been more about the forest than the trees. It will make sense soon and I believe it will be… https://t.co/ubqgIUDDGm — Brian Bird (@brbird) September 27, 2023

Bird wrote: “Just like none of our lives ever goes in a straight line… so it goes in Hope Valley. My advice to #Hearties is open your arms wide to whatever transpires. This show has always been more about the forest than the trees. It will make sense soon and I believe it will be transformational for all, as long as our hearts are open.”

The season finale for “When Calls the Heart” airs on Sunday.

