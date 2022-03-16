‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Episode 3: Spoilers, Photos & Cast List

For those who can’t wait for Sunday’s new episode, Hallmark has revealed a lot of tantalizing details about “When Calls the Heart” season 9 episode 3. Here’s what we know so far.

Warning: There will be minor spoilers for the new episode below.

You can watch a preview trailer for the new episode in the video below.





Play



Preview – Turn the Page – When Calls the Heart Elizabeth's book is published and it’s a real page turner for most of the town. 2022-03-14T04:00:12Z

The third episode of the new season is called “Turn of the Page.”

In the promo, Elizabeth’s first book has been published and she’s signing copies for people in Hope Valley. Florence commented that her book is just “flying off the shelves.” It’s called “A Single Mother on the Frontier.”

There’s a funny moment when Ned asks Nathan if he’s actually read Elizabeth’s book yet, and he says no. And Rosemary comments in another scene that she couldn’t put the book down while reading it.

It seems that parts of the book are based on real-life, and Mei Sou even picks up on this and comments about it to Faith. Nathan then tells Ned and Florence that he’s not looking for a new courtship and his heart is just fine.

See Photos for Episode 3

This looks like it’s going to be a really fun episode. Here are some of the official photos that Hallmark has released.

It seems we’ll finally get that book party that was advertised in the trailer.

The official synopsis reads: “Elizabeth’s book is finally published and it’s the talk of the town. Lucas plans a surprise party to celebrate the event, but some bad book reviews have Elizabeth in a less social mood.”

In episode 2, fans got to see more of Nathan’s lighter, comedic side, which took Elizabeth by surprise. She didn’t seem to quite understand his sense of humor. But it was nice to see Nathan not looking so morose and depressed.

It looks like this episode is going to have another big focus on Nathan, and perhaps provide some more comedic moments for fans to enjoy.

Of course, there will be more sweet moments between Lucas and Elizabeth.

The cast list includes all the favorites: Elizabeth, Lucas, Bill, Lee, Rosemary, Nathan, Faith, Henry, Florence, Joseph, Mei Sou, Molly, Minnie, Mike, Ned, Cooper, Angela, Emily, Opal, Timmy, and Little Jack.

The episode cast list also includes Wesley Saltar returning as Wyman Walden. And Karl Mercer will be back as Gustave Pepin.

The official photos from Hallmark include some great cast shots.

You can see where Elizabeth will be doing her book signing.

Nathan will finally read Elizabeth’s book, it looks like.

Here’s a photo showing Wyman is back.

And Bill is holding a gun while talking to Wyman, so that’s interesting.

Molly looks surprised by something in Elizabeth’s book.

I like this Valley Voice board in this next photo, revealing some of the headlines and advertising. I wonder what the Mounties need the public’s help about?

Cooper is struggling with his faith. How will his dad react?

I wonder if Mei Sou’s disagreement with Ned and Florence will be touched upon again?

Nathan’s doing a lot better after his injury.

Rosemary has news for Elizabeth. Is it a telegram or maybe a book review?

I think Mei Sou and Faith will end up being close friends.

The new episode premieres Sunday night.

To make sure you don’t miss a single news update about “When Calls the Heart,” join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.