‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Streaming: How to Watch for Free

Hallmark’s hit series “When Calls the Heart” is finally back for season 9! The new season premieres tonight on Sunday, March 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific on the Hallmark Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “When Calls the Heart” Season 9 episodes online for free:

You can watch a trailer for the new season in the video above. The first episode of the new season is called “In Like a Lion,” according to a press release from Crown Media.

The synopsis for season 9 episode 1 reads:

“When Calls the Heart” season nine opens with romance and big decisions in, “In Like a Lion,” premiering Sunday, March 6 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Erin Krakow (“It Was Always You”), Pascale Hutton (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Jack Wagner (“Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6”), Kavan Smith (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Chris McNally (“Snowkissed”), Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”), Andrea Brooks (“Supergirl”), Martin Cummins (“Riverdale”), Kayla Wallace (“Snowed in for Christmas”), Loretta Walsh (“A Picture Perfect Wedding”), Viv Leacock (“Lost in Space”), Amanda Wong (“Raise a Glass to Love”), Johannah Newmarch (“The Curse of Willow Song”), Natasha Burnett (“Love at First Bark”), Ben Rosenbaum (“It Was Always You”), Hrothgar Mathews (“Motherland: Fort Salem”). Change is in the air for Hope Valley with the foundry that’s to be built and the upcoming mayoral election. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You”) arrives home from a trip to Hamilton. A potential investor arrives in town to discuss the oil business with Lucas (Chris McNally, “Snowkissed”). “When Calls the Heart” is from WCTH 9 Productions Inc. Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., John Tinker, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Erin Krakow, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are executive producers. Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley and Amanda Phillips serve as co-executive producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are producers. Peter DeLuise directed from a script by John Tinker.

The synopsis revealed there will be a bit of a time jump as the new season starts, and Elizabeth will be returning home after a visit to see her family in Hamilton. Fans had hoped her family might visit sometime this season, but that’s looking like it might not happen since she just visited them.

The synopsis reveals that the mayoral election is still going strong, and there a potential investor who might begin working with Lucas on his oil business. That could open the door to a lot of interesting plots and stories in the show’s new season.

