Former HGTV Host Brett Waterman Calls Out Network’s ‘Bad Designs’

HGTV used to air programs from its sister network, the DIY Network, before DIY was bought by Chip and Joanna Gaines and turned into the Magnolia Network. One such program was “Restored” starring Brett Waterman, a show that would feature Waterman restoring and preserving old homes for their new owners.

“Restored” began airing in 2017, and in 2023 it prepared to make the official move to the Magnolia Network for its sixth season.

Now, in a December 12 Instagram post, Waterman is calling out HGTV and its hosts for some of their design practices. Hear what Waterman has to say below.

Brett Waterman Says HGTV Shows ‘Ruin’ Homes

“Getting frustrated sitting here watching HGTV continually showcasing renovation shows that ruin these grand old places by painting natural and stained woodwork and ripping out vintage tile and custom cabinets and millwork,” Waterman wrote in his caption.

Waterman’s post featured a video of “Farmhouse Fixer” starring Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin. In the video, Waterman is talking over the television and clarified that while he feels they’ve done some “decent work” regarding their design, he does not support the team’s decision to paint over all of the natural wood finishes that the home was originally built with.

“All they’re doing is telling everyone how great it is to paint out all their woodwork,” Waterman said in the video, “I’m so frustrated. It just annoys me that people keep painting out woodwork.”

Waterman was clear in his caption that his issue wasn’t specifically with “Farmhouse Fixer” or its hosts, but rather renovation shows as a whole. “Many of these shows are promoting bad designs that won’t stand the test of time. If you are all about ‘trendy’ style today, more likely than not, you will be out of ‘trend’ in a few years, and you will be looking to change it all again! Timeless designs are the best investment and most sensitive to retaining history and preserving our natural resources!” He added in his caption.

Fans agreed with Waterman in his comment section, with one user writing, “I’ve stopped watching most of them because of just that. The house stood the test of time and then you decided to buy it and rip it all out? Ugh,” and another commenting, “What really gets me is people saying they are restoring an old house when what they are doing is just the opposite. Some people don’t know the difference between restoring and renovating. Removing the historical details and painting the woodwork is not a restoration.”

The Future of ‘Restored’ is Unclear

Play

Season six of “Restored” aired on Magnolia starting in March 2023 and is now available for streaming on Max. While this usually means fans will have to wait a year for the next season, Waterman is not sure if he will get another renewal.

One user asked in his December 12 post’s comments, “When will your show come back on tv??! I am hoping to see the announcement weekly when this will happen. 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🫶🏼,” and Waterman replied, “I wish that I had news to share, but we are still waiting.”

Although he hasn’t heard back from the network, Waterman has some other ideas in the works. He shared a video tour of a historic home to his Instagram in November 2023, and when one fan suggested he “tour beautiful homes like this and make it a mini series” in his comment section, Waterman replied, “funny thing…we are talking about doing just that! Stay tuned!”

