‘Celebrity IOU’ Announces New Stars Joining Drew & Jonathan Scott

STOP! Spoilers on season two of Celebrity IOU below.

Drew and Jonathan Scott are getting back to work on Celebrity IOU. This time, HGTV’s go-to twins will be joined by a new crop of Hollywood stars when season two returns on June 21.

As always, HGTV’s announcement says the “new Hollywood A-listers will wield sledgehammers to help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need.”

To kick off the season, the brothers will be joined by members of another famous family – Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are banding together “to create a resort-style outdoor oasis for Kris’ best friend of 40 years who recently lost both her husband and mom,” according to a press release. People identified her friend as Lisa.

The stars of The Property Brothers produce and star in this show which premiered in April 2020. According to HGTV, the first four episodes which premiered last December drew more than 17.5 million viewers.

“Drew and I continue to be humbled by how many of these huge celebrities entrust us to be a part of their personal acts of kindness,” the release quoted Jonathan. “They can’t wait to roll up their sleeves and make these new spaces a reality as quickly as possible. The projects—and the fun—just keep getting bigger.”

“Each new story of thanks and appreciation makes such a huge impression on us,” Drew added in the announcement. “That’s the magic of Celebrity IOU. We all want to give back to the people we love and seeing others do just that brings out all the good emotions.”

This Season’s Celebrities Include Comedians, Actors and Singers

In addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the show will feature Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and NAACP Image award winners. The final seven episodes will feature LeAnn Rimes, Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Darren Criss, Josh Groban, Ali Wong and Howie Mandel.

The first half of the season saw Justin Hartley, Allison Janney, Rainn Wilson and Jonathan’s girlfriend Zooey Deschanel renovate the homes of friends, assistants and a nanny.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” Jonathan previously told People in a statement.

Season 1 Stars Include Brad Pitt, Viola Davis and Jeremy Renner

Season one kicked off with Oscar-winning actor, Brad Pitt, renovating the makeup studio and guest house of his longtime makeup artist. Soon after, Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Michael Buble, Rebel Wilson and Jeremy Renner followed in his footsteps.

“The renovations [on Celebrity IOU] are so unique because they’re so rooted in this deep history that the celebrities have with these different people,” Drew previously explained to People. “That’s what’s always exciting to me, to hear these stories and see a different side of these celebrities.”

Season two of Celebrity IOU returns to HGTV on June 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern. It will debut on discovery+ that morning.

