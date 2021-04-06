Christina Haack Selling $6 Million Mansion: Images

Christina Haack is making changes in her life.

She started by dropping her married name of Anstead and is now selling the home she and ex-husband Ant Anstead shared during their brief marriage.

Haack listed her Newport Beach, CA home for $6 million with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The Hampton-style, fully furnished home features 4,804 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a pool.

You can see photos of the home in the Instagram post below:

Haack purchased the Orange county home in 2018. According to TMZ, “Christina just shelled out $4.1 million in an off-market deal for a 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Newport Beach, California.”

The publication went on to add, “The home was remodeled in 2016 and doesn’t look like it needs much work, but we’re told Christina will likely put her own touches on it for her show”.

To get an idea of the feel of the home, Hello Magazine had this to say about the listing:

One of the spaces that features most on Christina’s social media is her open plan living room. It has been designed and curated to perfection with gorgeous monochrome features. The high ceilings and wood beams give a nod to the property’s farmhouse structure, but the interiors are stylishly modern. Christina has a formal cream sofa (which she designed herself) dressed with black and white printed cushions. Behind the sofa is a farmhouse-style dining table and a very unique wine rack which fills the entire wall!

Haack’s Split From Ant Anstead

The Christina on the Coast star announced that she and Ant Anstead were no longer together in a September 2020 post on Instagram. The post has since been deleted.

The two married in the same Newport Beach home that Haack is now selling in 2018. The couple each brought two children to the marriage, and they now share a son.

In a post on social media, Anstead was happy about the growing family, writing, “LOVE this picture 🤗❤️ 4 kids, all totally different! And one more on the way! Oh and a dog! It’s a busy, busy time for us all. Blessed 🙏🏻”.

According to People who referenced a source, “After the baby, they started having conflicts.”

The conflicts weren’t specified, but Haack was reportedly “lonely and unhappy” at home. The 37-year-old “found it difficult to balance everything” and “their marriage was struggling.”

Per People’s source, “she never expected to get a divorce. But she is doing okay and focusing on the kids.”

After the divorce was finalized the HGTV star changed her last name.

Haack Honored a Special Person With Her Name Change

Since becoming a HGTV star we’ve known the designer and real estate agent by both her married names of El Moussa and Anstead, but she has reverted back to her maiden name.

In a post on social media Haack explains that this name change was to honor her grandmother:

My grandma, Mildred “Biddy” Haack, was my greatest influence growing up. She was always real in a world of so many fakes. I spent the summers on my family’s farm and we would stay up all night talking. She’s the only person I’ve ever really trusted with my life. Even in the era she grew up in she colored outside the lines and did things without fear of judgement. She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to. She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day. Taking back the family’s last name and know my grandparents are smiling from above.

Haack also changed all of her social media handles. Now with the listing of the home she and Anstead shared, it appears Haack is ready for a fresh start.

