Christina Hall Gives an Update on Her Parents Amid Maui ‘Tragedy’

Christina Hall of HGTV’s “Christina In the Country” has provided an update on her parents, both of whom live in Maui, Hawaii.

Hall’s mother and father had to evacuate from their home after a wildfire ripped through the popular Lahaina area. According to NBC News, 80 deaths have been confirmed and that number is expected to rise as hundreds of people are still unaccounted for.

On August 11, 2023, Hall took to her Instagram Stories to share the news that her parents are safe.

“My parents are currently in Maui, I’m grateful they are OK. Maui is my favorite place on the planet. I’ve been going Lahaina every year since I was a child. What’s happened there is beyond devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by these horrific fires,” Hall captioned a post on social media.

Christina Hall’s Parents Shared an Update on Facebook Along With Photos of the Devastation in Lahaina

After evacuating, Hall’s parents shared an update on how they are doing and what they’re seeing being on the ground in Maui.

“We have relocated to Kihei. We are safe, have electricity, and a place to say,” read the post on Facebook that Hall shared on her Instagram Stories. “While in Lahaina area, we didn’t have electricity, internet, tv and only limited cell service. Didn’t realize the extent of the devastation until this morning when I could see a bit of internet,” Hall’s parents continued.

Kihei is located about 24 miles south east of Lahaina.

“The whole area of Lahaina Town is gone. People from hotel areas are lined up by the hundreds to get on the buses that are transporting them to the airport. There is no electricity in the Lahaina area, stores and restaurants are closed. So many people have lost their homes,” read

“It took us a couple of tries to get road access out. We made it. It is such a tragedy,” the post continued.

Lahaina Is a Popular Tourist Destination

Lahaina is a popular beach resort spot in northwestern Maui. It is home to approximately 13,000 residents, according to Reuters, and is a well-known tourist destination.

The report indicates that a brush fire broke out on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the Lahaina area and has rapidly spread.

Fire fighters have been having a challenging time containing the blaze due to winds from Hurricane Dora, which is located “hundreds of miles southwest of the Hawaiian Islands in the Pacific Ocean.”

As of August 12, 2023, the Lahaina fire is about 85% contained, according to officials. Meanwhile, the Kaanapali fire is 100% contained while a third fire located in Pulehu/Kihei fire was at 80% and one in the Upcountry was reported at 50% contained, according to NBC News. The Hawaii DOT has been posting regular updates on Twitter.

Officials say that there are about 1,000 residents who are still unaccounted for, according to the San Fransisco Chronicle.

“Here’s the challenge: there’s no power, there’s no internet, there’s no radio coverage,” Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said during a press conference.

