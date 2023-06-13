Christina Hall’s New Post About Tennessee Gets Mixed Fan Reactions

Christina Hall might love Tennessee, but some Tennesseans aren’t as excited to have the real estate agent in their home state.

Hall splits her time between Tennessee and California, and she received a mixed reaction from fans when she posted a message to Instagram about living in the Volunteer State for three years.

The HGTV star posted a picture of herself and her husband standing in front of Southall Farm and Inn in Franklin, Tennessee, during a blue and orange sunset. “Oh Tennessee, it was love and first sight and 3 years later you still take my breath away. Love you too Josh 😉,” she said. “But for real, this place is good for the soul.”

One of the most popular comments on Hall’s Instagram page was from a fan who didn’t like California’s moving to Tennessee. They claimed the state had changed because of all the gold coasters.

“I hope all of you realize that if people keep moving to Tennessee from Cali(as y’all call it) it won’t take long for Tennessee to become a small version of California,” the top comment says. “I was born and raised in Tennessee and still.love here but it has already changed so much so there is no telling what the future looks like for this state.”

“Please don’t California Tennessee. Keep it Red,” another said.

“Too bad Franklin and Nashville are being ruined by the libs moving in,” a third wrote.

But some people came to Hall’s defense.

“Christina, live your life wherever you & your husband choose too. Franklin, Tennessee is a beautiful place,” one wrote.

“These comments.People can move anywhere they want, just live your life, where ever you are. Just live your life,” another wrote.

Hall, 39, and her husband, Josh 40, have been married since April 2022 after a year of dating. Hall has three children 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa, and 3-year-old Hudson from her marriage to Ant Anstead.

Hall rose to popularity in 2013 when she and El Moussa — her then-husband — appeared on “Flip or Flop,” a show about buying and renovating homes in Southern California. El Moussa and Hall divorced in 2018, but they continued “Flip or Flop” until 2022, after 10 seasons. Hall and El Moussa both remain on HGTV, but with different shows.

Hall stars in “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country,” and El Moussa has “The Flipping El Moussas” and “Flipping 101.”

A Vacation Turned Into a Home

Play

Christina Has NEVER Seen A Kitchen Like This | Christina in the Country Subscribe to HGTV for more great clips: bit.ly/3IUzcOS Christina helps homeowners Kevin and Katie renovate their kitchen. Katie wants an open white bright kitchen space and a farm chic look. 🇬🇧 Catch full episodes of your favourite HGTV shows on discovery+: bit.ly/3ZT2lzu From Season 1 Episode 3 Catch HGTV on – Sky 158, Virgin 279,… 2023-04-14T17:00:11Z

Hall was inspired to move to Tennessee — buying a farmhouse in May 2021 — after a friend took the leap.

“Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice,” the real estate agent told People. “Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”

Her Tennessee home is a dream come true.

“This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day so we went and saw it and I immediately fell in love and made an offer,” she told People. “It’s on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more.”

Hall Had a ‘Wake-up Call’ About Co-Parenting

Play

Tarek & Christina’s FINAL FLIP Breaks The Bank | Flip Or Flop: The Final Flip Subscribe to HGTV for more great clips: bit.ly/3IUzcOS Tarek and Christina take on a final flip before going their separate ways. This massive renovation quickly goes over budget, but it could also earn them their biggest profit ever – over $500,000! 🇬🇧 Catch full episodes of your favourite HGTV shows on discovery+: bit.ly/3GaNPv9 Catch HGTV… 2023-04-02T11:00:18Z

Hall wrote on Instagram that she had a “scary” moment when her son, Brayden, underwent an “emergency appendectomy” in May 2022.

Hall said she was “reminded” of how important co-parenting can be.

“Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work / co-parenting is,” she wrote via Instagram, per Insider. “We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part.”

“Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids,” she said. The HGTV star tagged her husband, her ex-husband and her ex’s wife, Netflix star Heather Rae Young El Moussa.