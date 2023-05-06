Drew Scott Celebrates Son Parker’s 1st Birthday With ‘Priceless’ Video

HGTV’s “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are celebrating multiple big milestones on the same day. The designer and television personality shared a May 5 post celebrating the first birthday of his and Phan’s son Parker, who happened to be born on the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary. Scott shared a separate post to mark his and his wife’s anniversary, while Phan shared a post of her own to honor both occasions.

“I can’t believe our little guy is already 1 year old! Happy birthday Parky ❤️” Scott captioned his post, which included a montage of video clips and photos from throughout Parker’s first year of life, including his first Halloween and Christmas, Scott holding his son in the hospital, and numerous playtime clips with Scott and Phan. The clip is set to Taylor Swift’s “Never Grow Up”, and in keeping with the couple’s push to not include their son’s face on social media, Parker is turned away from the camera in most of the included clips, with some of his features visible in certain shots of the montage.

Fans Celebrate Drew Scott & Linda Phan’s Big Day

“the most wonder filled trip/around the sun/grateful that I get to do this/with my favorite ones/🥰. happy anniversary to my love & happy birthday to our little Parkypoo ☀️” Phan captioned her post, which featured various photos of the family of three, including a throwback shot of her and Scott standing on a beach while she was still pregnant with baby Parker.

Fans were happy to celebrate the family’s many occasions, leaving messages for Scott, Phan, and Parker in the comment sections of both parent’s posts.

“Happy birthday Parky! Lil Kali can’t wait to hang out with you 😍” Olympic figure skater (and United States Ambassador to Belize) Michelle Kwan commented on Scott’s post, referencing her young daughter Kalista.

“Happy birthday Parker so cute video” another user added.

“We are amazed at the transformation that’s taken place with Drew since getting married and becoming a father. Congrats to you both!” one fan wrote on Phan’s post.

“Congratulations on your birthday, congratulations to Parker, you make a beautiful family 🎂 🎉🎊 🇧🇷 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 👏 👏 👏” one Brazilian fan commented on Phan’s post.

Drew Scott & Linda Phan Teared Up Watching Their Wedding Video

Scott and Phan were married in May 2018 in Puglia, Italy, and didn’t watch their 45-minute wedding video for three years, as People reported in 2021. It was in 2021 that the couple decided to sit down and watch their wedding video while filming their reactions to seeing it for the first time, and both halves of the couple were brought to tears while reliving their special day.

“We’re having Canadian junk food and it’s worth it. That’s the only way to watch a 45-minute wedding video,” Scott said, letting fans know that the video was only finished two months before their viewing.

The couple revealed additional wedding details to People as well, including the fact that the couple never had time to eat their wedding cake on the actual wedding night, leading Scott to order smaller versions of their cakes after they returned home from Italy for him and his wife to enjoy.

