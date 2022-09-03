Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Erin Napier’s Dinner Outfit: Where to Find It

Ben Napier just got upstaged by his wife’s “super cute” outfit. When the HGTV star jumped on social media to share his excitement over meeting a sports legend, fans glossed right over his big moment and, instead, went nuts over his wife Erin Napier’s outfit.

Here’s what happened — and where to shop Erin’s look.

Ben Didn’t Expect His Post to Turn Into a Fashion Show

On August 31, 2022, the hosts of “Home Town,” who both attended the University of Mississippi, went to a fundraising dinner for the Ole Miss Alumni Association.

That night, Ben posted a photo of them on Instagram with Mike Bianco, head baseball coach for Ole Miss since 2000. Bianco is a sports legend at the college; he’s the winningest coach in the program’s history and led the Rebels to win the national championship in July.

In his post, Ben lovingly gave Erin equal billing with the legendary coach, noting that she’s a nationally bestselling author, thanks to her recent children’s book, “The Lantern House.”

He wrote, “I went to an @olemissalumniassociation dinner tonight and got to take a picture with a national champion baseball coach and bestselling author!! #HottyToddy”

While a handful of followers echoed his reference to the Ole Miss “Hotty Toddy” cheer and Bianco’s legendary status, his post was quickly overrun with women swooning over his wife’s festive summer outfit.

“Ohh SO sweet & ADORABLE!! THAT dress is SO cute. You, ERIN are on (fire),” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “I can’t take my eyes off Erin and that dress!”

Dozens of others echoed the sentiment and flooded the mom of two with compliments, repeatedly asking where she found her dress, sandals, and leather bag.

One person tried to apologize to Ben for all the fans hijacking his post, writing, “I mean you look great and all so no offense, but your wife’s dress is EVERYTHING and she looks fabulous!”

Here’s Where To Find Erin Napier’s Outfit

Heavy has the scoop on where to shop Erin’s look…

THE DRESS: The dress she wore to the Ole Miss Alumni Association dinner is the Antonio Melani Emma dress in Popsicle Paisley, available exclusively via Dillards for $199. Available in sizes 0-16, the tie-waist dress has a surplice V-neck and long puff sleeves, with a tropical print.

THE SHOES: Many fans also asked about the wedge sandals Erin wore with the dress. When fans asked about the shoes she wore in July for the “Home Town Takeover” announcement in Fort Morgan, Colorado, the designer shared that the only heels she wears are from Kork-Ease.

The shoes Erin wore to the alumni dinner look to be Kork-Ease’s Myrna 2.0 sandals in brown terra, available online for $140. They’re also available at Dillards.

THE BAG: Meanwhile, Erin’s matching soft brown leather purse is likely from her favorite handbag maker, and dear friend Lisa at the Rural Route 3 Collective in Indiana. Each bag is one-of-a-kind and handsewn, but the one Erin’s carrying is similar to the small business’s “Traveler No. 203” style, which sells for $195 when available.

In 2020, Erin shared an Instagram post about how she first connected with Lisa in 2013, the night before Lisa was due to have a double mastectomy, when Lisa ran across Erin’s old online journal. The two struck up a friendship and, after surviving breast cancer, Lisa got serious about her leather business, making Erin and her daughter Helen “guinea pigs” for her different bag designs.

Erin shared in her post, “We became close friends and sent many letters between Mississippi and Indiana, grown up pen pals, the mentor (Lisa) and her student (me). She has taught me lessons about motherhood and creativity and blooming where you’re planted, and has been such an influence on my life, you’ll even find her name in the acknowledgements of our memoir, Make Something Good Today.”

THE CAR: Don’t forget the classy ride! It looks as though the vehicle behind the Napiers and Coach Bianco may be the “This Is Us” Jeep Wagoneer they recently bought from the show.