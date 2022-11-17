HGTV Host Claps Back at Fans for Bashing Girlriend’s Outfit

When Heather Rae El Moussa’s friends and family gathered for her baby shower last weekend, she said “they understood the assignment.” Heather wanted a glamorous, sparkly “Winter Wonderland” theme to celebrate the baby boy she’s expecting with longtime HGTV host Tarek El Moussa — her husband of one year and co-host of their soon-to-premiere HGTV show, “The Flipping El Moussas.”

On November 12, 2022, Heather’s girlfriends threw a glitzy, snowflake-themed shower just as she requested, and they got all glammed up just like her. So when fans poked fun at their outfits, it clearly annoyed the first-time mom-to-be and she let them know it.

Heather Rae El Moussa Scolds Fans Critiquing Baby Shower Outfits

Heather, who also stars on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” invited several of her castmates from that show to the baby shower, including Chrishell Strause, who wore a sleeveless white gown with a plunging neckline and tall skirt slits. The next day, Strause posted Instagram photos of her standing at the shower with Heather and two other “Selling Sunset” cast members, Bre Tiesi and Emma Hernan.

At first, Strause received a slew of compliments from famous pals and swooning fans when she posted the photos. But many followers also questioned the glam styles, and the put-downs quickly started to pile up.

When someone asked, “For a baby shower?” Strause replied, “Babies love boobs!” with multiple laughing emojis.

One comment that received 175 likes said, “Ok this is just weird. You all dress like THIS for a baby shower??”

“Whoa, they do baby showers different in LA,” someone wrote, which drew over 400 likes.

Others said they thought it was in bad taste to “upstage” the mom-to-be at her own in such a revealing, eye-catching outfit.

“I adore you. This is a gorgeous dress and you look stunning,” one fan wrote to Strause. “However this is inappropriate for a baby shower and it draws more attention than Heather’s… and yes, the show is about exaggerations and such, but having some common sense at times, doesn’t hurt.”

Then someone wrote, “Chrishell STOP TRYING to be the center of attention. That dress is soooo not appropriate for a baby shower. Do you want to focus on you get over yourself will you”

“Lame outfits for a shower,” another person wrote. “It’s about the mom to be and stealing her thunder is inexcusable”

The following day, on November 14, Heather noticed all of the harsh comments rolling in and decided to step in and stand up for her friends by adding her own comment.

The 35-year-old real estate broker wrote, “@chrishell.stause dress was beautiful and I loved it. My shower was meant to be FUN and the only ‘dress code’ required was blue, white or silver for the winter theme.”

Heather continued, “Seeing a lot of negative comments, and I just don’t understand why so many people choose to live with such negativity and tear people down when the day was so perfect. Who cares what my friends wore?? They are all beautiful and I want them to feel empowered. And no it wasn’t a ‘normal baby shower’ but what’s normal anymore….?? Truly let’s just lift each other up and stop with the mean comments tearing a woman down. Isn’t there enough hate in the world already??”

Heather Rae El Moussa Has Been Focusing on Mainly Staying ‘Cozy’

Since wearing her custom-made, sequined dress at her baby shower, Heather has spent the last few days in “cozy” pajamas. As reported previously by Heavy, Heather came down with a bad bug — her first time being sick during her pregnancy — hours after the glamorous baby shower. On Wednesday, November 16, she gave a health update in an Instagram video as she walked her dog.

“Today is my first day leaving the house since Sunday,” she said. “I’ve just been resting, feeling a little bit better. Also my nerve pain is feeling a little bit better. I just needed some fresh air and move my body a little bit.”

She was able to hop on Instagram Live later in the day with one of her brand partners, Soma Intimates, but had her glam team do her hair and makeup since she hasn’t been feeling well, softly sniffling through much of the live conversation.

During the live video chat, Heather admitted she does dress casually at home and even in public, and especially loves soft and loose fabrics now that she’s in the third trimester of her pregnancy. She said she loves wearing pajamas and slippers to run errands and do school pick-ups or extracurricular activities with her stepchildren, Taylor and Brayden, whom Tarek shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. Heather also said she and the kids love wearing “matching jammies.”

“Fabric is extra important to me right now, the comfort and the feel, they’re just so cozy,” she said. “We like to do matching jammies. Taylor, my stepdaughter, loves jammies as well. So I’m always looking at what would Taylor like, what can we match in? She loves soft fabrics, too!”

The El Moussas’ baby is due in early 2023, as is their new HGTV show.