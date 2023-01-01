HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ to Air at a New Time Tonight

Happy New Year!

HGTV is ringing in 2023 with new episodes of some fan-favorite shows, including the season premiere of “Ugliest House in America” and a special look inside the HGTV Dream Home 2023. This does mean, however, that tonight’s (January 1, 2023) episode of “Home Town” will air one hour later than usual at 9 pm Eastern/8 pm Central time, before returning to its usual 8 pm Eastern timeslot next week, January 8.

See the full New Year’s Day schedule below.

HGTV’s New Year’s Day Schedule Changes

HGTV shared their full New Year’s Day schedule to their official Instagram, and the day is starting early with a “My Lottery Dream Home” marathon beginning at 10 am Eastern/9 am Central time. Then at 4:30 pm Eastern/3:30 pm Central, “Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise” will air until the new season of “Ugliest House in America” premieres at 8 pm Eastern/7 pm Central time, with host Retta looking at three of the ugliest homes in the northern region of the country before choosing one representative to advance to the next round later this season.

After the “Ugliest House in America” premiere comes “My Lottery Dream Home: Scratch Offs” at 8:30 pm Eastern/7:30 pm Central, and then “Home Town” fans will be treated to the newest episode of Erin and Ben Napier’s series at 9 pm Eastern/8 pm Central, only one hour later than its usual time slot. The night ends with a look at the HGTV Dream Home 2023, which airs right after “Home Town”.

Erin and Ben Napier both posted about this one-night-only scheduling change on Instagram, with Erin writing, “TONIGHT only #HGTVHomeTown is airing one hour later than usual at 9/8 ct, and it’s one of my favorite homes we’ve ever had the honor of renovating. This is one of the grand old landmark homes in Laurel, there will be much talk of Italy, a secret door (!), and a custom project with my friend @novicreations [a Laurel-based jewelry maker].” Ben opened up in his post that a lot of his design inspiration from tonight’s episode comes from Italian gondolas.

Erin also opened up in her Instagram stories about how this episode is special because she and Ben knew the previous homeowner, who has passed away, writing “We loved the lady who lived in the house before we renovated it. Mrs. Jean. She was glamorous to the very end of her life, the most elegant and lovely woman. I hope she would be proud of what we do in tonight’s episode.”

New Episodes of ‘Ugliest House in America’ Air Every Night This Week

According to HGTV’s press release, the new season of “Ugliest House in America” will be released at 8 pm Eastern every night from January 1 through January 5, with the finale airing on January 6 at 9 pm Eastern. Comedian and actress Retta will take viewers through 15 more of the ugliest homes America has to offer, before deciding which of these houses is in direst need of a $150,000 makeover by designer Alison Victoria. The season finale will not only reveal the winning house but also show off the home makeover.

