HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Gets New Job & Show

Jasmine Roth juggles lots of job titles each day: designer, builder, wife, mom, HGTV host. And now she can add “editor” to the list, with the news that she’s been busy working as HGTV Magazine‘s first-ever guest editor. Here are the details on her cool promotion and the special new show that comes with it…

Roth Oversaw HGTV Magazine’s October 2022 Issue

In an Instagram post on September 14, 2022, Roth, the host of HGTV’s “Help! I Wrecked My House,” announced that she’d been busy working behind the scenes as guest editor of HGTV Magazine’s October issue. Roth provided fans with a glimpse of the October cover, featuring her family of three — including husband Brett and their two-year-old daughter Hazel — at a cabin they renovated in the mountains of California, about an hour and a half east of their family home in Huntington Beach.

A photo tour of “Hazel’s Cozy Cabin” is currently viewable online for free and is featured in the print version of the magazine, due to hit newsstands on September 20. In a letter to readers, she said she loved planning the issue — even while renovating another home.

In the October issue, Roth wrote to readers, “When HGTV Magazine asked me to guest-edit an issue, my first thought was, ‘OMG, yes!’ This really is my dream job, because magazines are my happy place.”

“I’m super competitive, so I wanted to knock it out of the park — which explains why I decided to buy and totally renovate a house in six weeks for the cover story,” she continued. “We could have photographed an older project of mine, but that wouldn’t have been nearly as exciting as finding an old A-frame (in Arrowbear, California), gutting it and turning it into my dream cabin just in time for our press deadline. I can’t believe I finally have a cabin of my own!”

According to Media Post, content in the October issue also includes a guide to the 10 household tools Roth and her friends think everyone should own, a story on why Roth is on a mission to normalize decorating with fake houseplants, and a “How Bad Is It?” Q&A with Roth with tricky problems readers don’t know how to solve.

Roth’s Adventures in Editing While Renovating Will Be Featured in a New Show

Though most of the magazine planning happened virtually, Roth did spend time at the publication’s headquarters in New York City. Following her meetings there, HGTV Magazine uploaded a nearly four-minute YouTube interview with Roth, and revealed she even had an office with her name and “Guest Editor” title outside the door.

Editor-in-chief Maile Carpenter was very impressed with how hands-on and passionate Roth was with guiding the issue, sending in mood boards for proposed features within days of learning she’d been chosen as their first guest editor.

“She’s exactly what we want the magazine to be,” Carpenter said in an HGTV article about the new issue. “She’s inspiring and creative. She has incredible energy. Her can-do spirit is infectious.”

HGTV will soon air a special in-depth show about Roth’s experience. A film crew followed the 37-year-old as she renovated her new California cabin and managed the content of the October issue. “Help! I Wrecked My House: Jasmine Buys a Cabin” premieres on HGTV and discovery+ on Saturday, October 1.

Roth said she’s excited for the show to air, not only to showcase her incredibly quick cabin remodel, but so viewers can see all that goes into creating a magazine.

“Seeing how professionals lay out a magazine is so awesome,” she said. “Seeing what it takes to put a magazine together and being a part of the entire editorial process has been eye-opening and such a surreal experience.”