Jenny Marrs Welcomes Twin Lambs on Her Birthday: ‘What a Morning!’

Jenny Marrs had a pretty miraculous birthday on January 24, 2023, literally starting her day with the miracle of birth on her family’s farm. The HGTV host shared her day of sweet celebrations with fans on Instagram, including the surprise arrival of twin lambs. Jenny’s 44th birthday also included her husband and “Fixer to Fabulous” co-star Dave Marrs paying tribute to her in a touching post, receiving a giant birthday sign from her kids, and a night of celebrating with friends. Here’s a peek inside her special day.

Jenny Marrs Now Shares Her Birthday With Two Darling Lambs

Jenny is used to the unexpected happening on her family’s farm in Bentonville, Arkansas, but even she was surprised by the timely arrival of two little lambs on her birthday. In an Instagram post that morning, she wrote that she’d gone to bed praying for a friend who was experiencing a deep loss but woke up to “new life here on the farm.”

She wrote, “Grief and joy. Sorrow and celebration. Each year on this earth is a precious, fragile gift and I’m immensely grateful for the extraordinary, mundane, oftentimes confusing, yet breathtakingly beautiful dance of life.”

The mom of five shared a video of her day, including being gifted a table-length, handmade birthday sign from her kids and spending a chilly morning in the pasture — in her robe and slippers — as two newborn lambs discovered the world around them. Jenny and Dave later moved the sheep and newborn twins into the barn, and later let their kids hold the lambs in adorable pictures and videos uploaded to Jenny’s Instagram Stories.

Jenny said that though their family hadn’t named the babies yet, her daughter Charlotte “declared one has to be named Jenny, in honor of our shared birthday.”

In Jenny’s Instagram Stories, she also shared photos from a pilates class with girlfriends and a big dinner gathering of friends at local restaurant Table at the Hickory Inn. Her videos ended with light snow falling — a rarity in Arkansas — and news that today will be a snow day for her kids, with local schools closed due to the snowfall. AccuWeather forecasted three to six inches of snow in Bentonville overnight.

A slew of fellow HGTV stars left birthday wishes for Jenny in her Instagram comments, including Keith Bynum of “Bargain Block,” Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod of “Married to Real Estate,” Brian Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home,” Anthony Elle of “Luxe for Less,” and designer Mary Tjon Joe Pin, who played a big role in filming the upcoming “Home Town Takeover” with the Marrs.

Dave Marrs Pays Tribute to His Wife: ‘Never Looked Better’

According to a wedding album on HGTV’s website, the Marrs were married in April 2005. Dave wrote a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife on her birthday, featuring a photo of her holding one of the newborn lambs and writing that “she’s never looked better.”

“God knows the shepherd Jenny is, and gave her twins to take care of the day before we are supposed to have the biggest snow storm of the year,” he wrote. “He knew they would be put in wonderful, caring hands. He also knows what is the best possible present she could receive, and gave it to her.”

“So, on this freezing cold day, this is where you will find Jenny truly celebrating her birthday, “he continued. “It started in a robe and will end in a snowsuit, and the smile will never leave her beautiful face.”

In response, Jenny wrote, “Awwww I love you babe! Thank you for helping me prep the barn for the new babies!!! What a morning!!”

In May 2022, the Marrs welcomed another little lamb to their farm, and named her Daisy after many fans sent in ideas. In a post about their latest addition, Marrs said that they’d also welcomed six other lambs to the family during the first five months of the year: Cookie and Icicle, Elmo and Tator Tot and Charli and Olive.

She wrote, “I don’t know why Dave keeps saying we have too many animals?!”