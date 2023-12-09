HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Says She’s Unsure ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Will Continue

After wrapping season 5 of her popular HGTV show, “Fixer to Fabulous,” Jenny Marrs revealed the hardest part of saying goodbye to the crew was “not knowing” if they’ll get to work together on another season. HGTV has not yet renewed her and husband Dave’s show for a sixth season.

In an Instagram video on December 8, 2023, Marrs shared behind-the-scenes footage from the final house reveal of the season and wrote that ending another season was “bittersweet.”

“It sort of feels like the end of the school year where we say, ‘have a great summer!’ and all go home to our families for a few months,” she wrote. “But, we leave not knowing if we will be back together. We hope and pray that people like what we created enough for us to be able to do it again next year.”

Jenny & Dave Marrs Just Finished Filming 16 Episodes for Season 5 of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

Season 5 of HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” began airing on Tuesday nights in early November, before the cast and crew had wrapped filming the entire season.

“We just finished filming because it takes all year to renovate 16 homes,” Marrs wrote in her Instagram post, in which she shared how much she’ll miss the crew and producers who work so hard on the show.

“Above all, the absolute hands-down best part of this job is working alongside these talented, hardworking, hilarious, and caring people,” she wrote. “We sure will miss them as they fly home today to their families. They have become an extension of our own family and we couldn’t be more grateful to have them by our side all year. Here’s hoping we get to do it again next year! 🤍”

On December 2, Marrs posted a photo of the entire crew at their annual holiday party.

She wrote, “I will treasure the laughs and memories from last night (and this entire year), always. Season five has been a ride – exhausting, challenging, and wildly fun – it was so good to step away and celebrate all we were able to accomplish together.”

HGTV announced in June that it had greenlit a 16-episode fifth season of “Fixer to Fabulous.” The likelihood that it will be renewed for a sixth season is high, given its popularity and the fact that the Marrs have a spinoff series in the works.

According to Deadline, HGTV also ordered a four-episode spinoff series called “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” to renovate what the network called “their most challenging property yet: a crumbling, centuries-old Italian villa.” The Marrs have traveled to Italy multiple times for the project; the spinoff is slated to premiere in 2024.

Carpenter Joe Looney Has Retired From ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

Even if “Fixer to Fabulous” is renewed, one beloved member of the team won’t return. Joe Looney, a retired firefighter who’s been one of the Marrs’ go-to carpenters since the series debuted in 2017, retired as the fifth season wrapped. Looney was brought onto the show by his son, Chase.

In September 2022, Chase told San Antonio Magazine he agreed to be on the show only if his dad, whom he called his “best friend,” could come along for the ride.

“Well, me and (Joe) have been a duo since I was about 14,” he said. “I started working for him around then. When the show came around, Dave told me, ‘I won’t do it without you, Chase.’ I said, ‘That’s fine—I won’t do it without my dad.’ So, basically from the beginning, my dad was a big part.”

In her post about the cast and crew’s holiday party, Jenny wrote about how much she’ll miss Joe.

“I can’t imagine doing this without him by our side but I’m grateful for the many years (so many pre-TV) with this amazing human,” she wrote. “He deserves a little rest and we all sent him off to retirement with a whole lot of love (and requests to just pop by anytime he’d like).”