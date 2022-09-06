Fans React to Jonathan Knight’s Bond With Adorable Duck After Brutal Attack

Former teen heartthrob Jonathan Knight is no stranger to swooning fans, but it’s usually while he’s performing with New Kids on the Block or transforming a country home on his hit HGTV show, “Farmhouse Fixer.”

Now, the 53-year-old is melting fans’ hearts over his bond with an adorable and resilient duck who survived a brutal attack over the Labor Day weekend.

Knight Cares For Duck After Farm Attack

Late in the evening on September 5, 2022, Knight posted a photo on Instagram of himself snuggling with Suki, a brown duck who lives on the Massachusetts farm he shares with his husband, Harley Rodriguez.

“It’s not for the faint of heart to care for so many animals on the farm,” Knight captioned the photo. “So many ups and downs. Sometime the outcome is devastating… Sometime the outcome is “thank god”! This girl survived a Hawk attack… after a long day at the vet with her dad @harley.rodriguez by her side, some staples in her wounds, she is still with us to show so much love!!! Get better soon Suki!”

Knight shared more details in his Instagram Stories, in an emotional video as he was checking on Suki late at night, with the sound of other birds in the background.

“You okay? Hmm? You okay?” he sweetly asked Suki, holding her close and kissing her on the head. “You’re okay.”

Knight then spoke directly to the camera, still holding the duck.

“Suki got attacked by a hawk today,” he said. “She’s got staples in her neck, but she’s doing good. Last year she got bit by a snapping turtle that took out half her beak. She is a fighter! And so sweet.” He then kissed the duck again on the top of her head.

Over the video, Knight wrote, “Anxious day at the farm today! Late night check on Suki! Daddy @harley.rodriguez spent half the day at the vet with her. Thankful she is still with us!”

According to Hobby Farms Magazine, pet ducks can live up to 10 years if they’re not vulnerable to predators or expected to produce eggs year after year.

Fans Swoon Over Knight’s Bond With Suki & Other Animals

Play

Hanging With Jonathan Knight! | Farmhouse Fixer | HGTV See Jonathan Knight at his farm and meet all his animals! The nostalgia, charm and history behind New England farmhouses are a few of the reasons Jonathan Knight loves to restore old homes. With the help of his designer, Kristina, Jonathan works to keep that history alive by breathing new life into the homes. #HGTV… 2022-09-02T19:00:20Z

Knight’s post and videos about Suki quickly generated tons of responses from fans and friends touched by his bond with her.

Even fellow 80s pop star Debbie Gibson chimed in, writing, “Awww so tough but so is she !!! You guys are amazing” and added a red heart emoji.

Fellow HGTV host Jenny Marrs, who has been documenting her own family’s tough loss on their farm, wrote, “Oh friend! Thankful she is okay!!! And I hear you about this farm life not being for the faint of heart.”

Fans praised Knight for how caring he is with the animals on his farmland, which includes a pond for the ducks.

“The empathy and care you have and show for your farm animals is amazing,” one fan wrote. “Love this so much! Wishing Suki a speedy recovery.”

A fan who’s a veterinarian wrote, “You are a precious precious soul and I love you for how much you care for these perfect innocent creatures!! Warms this veterinarian’s heart!! I’m the veterinary ophthalmologist – reach out if you ever need ANYTHING veterinary related. My animals are my life!!”

Another fan wrote, “That’s one tough cookie! With her Daddies by her side, she will be good as new in no time.”