Famous Friends Rally Around Jonathan Knight After Worrisome Update

Jonathan Knight has faced all kinds of challenges in his career, from adjusting to sudden fame as a member of New Kids on the Block to establishing himself as a trusted renovation expert on HGTV. But the “Farmhouse Fixer” host just revealed the last six weeks have been the hardest of his entire career. Here’s what you need to know…

Jonathan Knight Says He’s ‘Sick and Tired’ on Set of ‘Rock the Block’

Knight and his “Farmhouse Fixer” design partner Kristina Crestin have been in Colorado since early October, filming design challenges as one of the teams competing on HGTV’s “Rock the Block.” In an Instagram post on November 1, 2022, he revealed they’re just three days away from the season 4 winner being selected. No matter the outcome, he said he’ll be limping across the finish line.

“In 3 days somebody will be crowned a winner,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #rocktheblockhgtv. “These past 6 weeks have been the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my career! Tired and sick, beyond belief, but so incredibly happy to be here!”

Knight has provided glimpses of how hard he’s been working since he arrived in the small town of Berthoud, Colorado. On October 18, he had to leave the set to go on another work trip — a four-day tropical cruise specifically for NKOTB fans, packed with performances and special events — and then returned to Colorado to continue the competition.

Two weeks later, in a reply to an Instagram fan on October 30, he revealed the teams didn’t have much downtime, as they’d been working 16-hour days on “Rock the Block.”

Within minutes of Knight’s post about being “sick and tired,” fans and famous friends flooded the beloved host’s post with messages of love and encouragement, including his friend Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous,” who competed on season 3 of “Rock the Block.”

Marrs wrote, “The final stretch is the hardest!! Feel better and hang in there.”

Knight’s NKOTB bandmate Joey McIntyre commented, “I want to be tired and sick and still look that good! Go get ‘em, kid!”

Jen Arnold of TLC’s “Little Couple,” who just appeared on the season finale of Knight’s show, commented, “Hang in there! We are all rooting for you & @kristinacrestindesign back here in #NewEngland”

Los Angeles chef Jonathan Rollo wrote, “you are the hardest working, most thoughtful, talented and imaginative DO-er. I’m rooting for you – and so is any person that ever met you. Go gettum Tiger!!!”

When urban landscaper and author Nick Cutsumpas wrote “you got this brotha,” Knight responded, “Thanks Nick! I’d rather be home growing plants right now. My relaxation!!!”

Jonathan Knight Posted More Upbeat Update Hours Later

A few hours after the social media post that concerned so many fans and friends, Knight shared another post: an Instagram photo that fellow “Rock the Block” competitor Bryan Baeumler of “Renovation Island” had originally shared. The photo featured Knight looking more refreshed, alongside Baeumler and “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington. Baeumler joked that the three men were thinking of starting a band called Old Guys on the Block.

In Knight’s re-post, he wrote, “Having the best time with these guys!!! Our new single drops January 15th” and added a laughing emoji.

Knight has been open that saying yes to doing “Rock the Block” and leaving his husband Harley Rodriguez back at home in New England was a big leap for him. In an Instagram post on October 27, he shared how anxiety had held him back from saying yes to certain opportunities in the past, but that talk show host Sherri Shepherd gave him great advice that he’s never forgotten, which led him to dive into the competition show.

“@sherrieshepherd gave me the best advice years ago… ‘Run towards what scares you the most,'” he wrote. “Her advice has stuck with me all these years. When asked to do something scary , I always immediately said no. Now, I say yes knowing how bad my anxiety will be,but work through it and learn as I go through the process. This makes the next opportunity less anxious . I’ve grown so much by saying yes and running towards my fears!”

HGTV has announced that though a winner will be crowned in a matter of days, season 4 of “Rock the Block” will air in March 2023.