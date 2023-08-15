Major Changes Made to ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ Home After Filming

Is white the new pink?

HGTV’s “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” aired its final episode on Sunday, August 13, but since filming has wrapped the “Dreamhouse” has already undergone major changes before being put on the market for resale.

A real estate listing for the Canyon Country, California home includes a gallery of photos that show off the updates made since the end of the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”, and while many of the design team’s elements were left in place, there were a lot of changes made, particularly with the color, or lack thereof, in the updated house.

While many of the features and wallpapers used by the HGTV designers remained in place at the “Dreamhome”, most of the signature Barbie-pink accents were painted over with a fresh white, leaving the home a clean slate for potential buyers.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom “Dreamhouse” home is currently up for sale at $2,049,995 and has been on the market for one month after being listed on July 16.

See photos of the home’s updated look below.

Fan React to Changes to ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ Home

One of the most immediately noticeable changes to the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” home is in the exterior.

Although Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (from “Bargain Block”) kept the facade of the home primarily white, they added pops of pink and blue throughout (including entirely pastel-pink garage doors). They also used a crane to lift a massive pink handle onto the roof of the home, to mimic a real Barbie Dreamhouse handle.

The updated “Dreamhouse” exterior shows none of these colorful accents, with most of the blue and pink being painted over with black, and the rooftop handle having been completely removed.

Fans took to Reddit with photos of the house’s updated exterior, and weighed in on the changes that had been made.

“The wastefulness bugs me. They took a perfectly fine house, Barbified it, then undid some of it. Come on HGTV, use all those resources for something more permanent,” one user commented.

“Wish they didn’t do a redo. I bet someone would have loved that pink door and pink slide. Oh ya Would have kept that hot pink fountain 💕,” another user added.

“This was such a fun episode! I loved the front and the back just as much. That Barbie handle was everything! Ken’s lifeguard slide was fun too. I’m really enjoying this series. Disappointed that they didn’t leave it as a dream house,” a third fan shared.

Who Won the ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’?

Play

Another exterior space that was drastically changed was the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”‘s winning space, the backyard (as designed by “100 Day Dream Home” stars and “Rock the Block” champions, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt).

Some details that helped secure the Kleinschmidt’s win included a hot pink waterslide, pink turf surrounding the pool, and pastel purple trim around the back patio, however all of these elements have since been removed. While the waterslide is still in place outside of the pool, it has been painted over in a neutral brown, however the staircase remains pink, leaving it as one of the only pink elements left in the “Dreamhouse”.

With their victory, Brian and Mika also won a chance for their superfan, Marcos, to get to visit the “Dreamhouse” with his friends. After their win, the Kleinschmidts spoke to HGTV and Brian said that Marcos helped inspire part of their design, telling the network, “In the end, we made a move — thanks to Marcos — which no doubt helped us win the competition. He has a Barbie tattoo on his right inner elbow and we stenciled and spray painted in purple paint onto our pink turf in the backyard.”

