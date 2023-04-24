HGTV Star Competes on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Marcus Lemonis is competing on the upcoming season of “Celebrity Family Feud,” announcing on Instagram that he filmed his episode on April 15, 2023. “Team Marcus” faced off against comedian Bert Kreischer’s family, two of his teammates revealed on Instagram.

“What a blast…” he captioned an Instagram photo of this team, which includes his wife Bobbi Lemonis, Gio Senafe, Karin Bell and Ana Quincoces

While the airdate for Lemonis’ episode has yet to be released, ABC announced that the new season premieres on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the celebrity iteration of the popular game show “features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice,” according to the series description.

“Team Marcus” is among an all-star lineup of competitors this season, which includes Gayle King, Ben Swartz, Sam Richardson and Sophia Bush. Stars from “The Wonder Years,” “Cruel Summer,” “Dancing With the Stars,” WWE, “Grand Crew,” “Yellow Jackets” and the “Real Housewives” franchise are also among this season’s teams.

Marcus Lemonis’ Fans Shared Their Excitement

He is not the first HGTV star to compete on “Family Feud.” The “Property Brothers” faced off against “The Kitchen Cousins” in a special 2015 episode. As Jonathan Scott commented on his post, “Haha. I sucked SO bad when we did this. Seriously….who are they surveying? 🤣”

Lemonis’ fans also took to his comments, sharing their excitement to see him compete. His Instagram post was flooded with comments reading, “I already know this team won 🔥😂,” “That’s a squad” and “Yessss can’t wait!”

“Oh how fun!” another follower wrote. “Love you and Steve both, can’t wait to check it out! 😁”

Marcus Lemonis Stars in HGTV’s ‘The Renovator’

Lemonis tackles the “business of homes” in HGTV’s “The Renovator,” which premiered in October 2022.

“He identifies problems with their home, and through a series of honest conversations and activities framed by the design process, he will provide solutions for each family’s physical surroundings and personal trials that will lead to spectacular reveals,” HGTV explained in a press release. “In the end, Marcus will get these houses in order – leaving families better connected and living in a beautifully renovated and functional home.”

He is no stranger to television, starring in CNBC’s “The Profit” and “The Partner.” He also appeared on shows such as “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Secret Millionaire.”

“Renovation is just a portion of why I spend time with these families. The other reason is to help renovate the way they think so they can communicate better,” Lemonis said in a press release. “Throughout the season, I met some amazing families who needed someone on their side to provide solutions that transform their homes into ideal spaces and help strengthen their relationships. I use my own life experiences and my passion for design to create a stronger foundation for their home and their family.”

