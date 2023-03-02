HGTV Reveals Future of ‘Married to Real Estate’

HGTV has decided the fate of its show, “Married to Real Estate”. The renovation show hosted by husband-and-wife duo Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod was officially picked up for a 12-episode third season before its second season had finished airing.

HGTV surprised Jackson and Sherrod in a March 1 Instagram post. The couple was seated in their home to film confessionals for the ongoing second season when their 4-year-old daughter, Harper, comes in with a drawing she made for them. While Harper added stickers, drew on, and signed the peace of paper, the show’s production team actually made the sign, which read “Season 3 is a go!” Harper gave her parents the sign and ran away while they read it. “Is this real?” Sherrod asked the crew, “When did we find out?”

While the couple was still in the middle of shooting, Jackson said “Okay I’m taking a break after this one. We’ve got to toast, Harper.”

See the video of Jackson and Sherrod finding out the renewal news below.

Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod’s Daughter Surprised Them With the Renewal News

HGTV confirmed the “Married to Real Estate” renewal in a press release. “From the beginning, we knew Egypt and Mike would be our next big stars,” HGTV’s Head of Content Loren Ruch said, “It’s more than their expertise, passion and authenticity that make them appealing to our audience, it’s also their aspirational relationship, love of community and family life. This combination fueled the double-digit ratings increases for Married to Real Estate this season and helped us attract new viewers.”

According to HGTV, the first seven episodes of season two brought in over 10.8 million viewers to the network (including next-day streaming numbers), with five episodes left to improve those numbers. This is compared to the eight-episode first season, which the network says brought in more than 15.1 million total viewers. According to US Television Database, the highest live viewership of season two (so far) was for its second episode, which brought in 940,000, over the January 12 premiere’s 716,000 live viewers.

Season two of “Married to Real Estate” continues Thursday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern, with season three projected to premiere in early 2024.

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Are Returning to ‘Rock the Block’

Sherrod and Jackson are the current reigning “Rock the Block” champions, having beaten the competition in season three, however they will have to get ready to pass the crown on, as season four premieres on Monday, March 6, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Jackson shared a poster for season four on his Instagram story on March 1 to wish the new teams luck, and added, “My wife [Egypt] and I had a blast competing for season 3. This season we’ll be announcing the winning team.”

Season four will see Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (from “Renovation Island”), Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle (from “Luxe for Less”), Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (from “Farmhouse Fixer”), and Page Turner and Mitch Glew (from “Fix My Flip”) face off to renovate and increase the value of identical houses, and will take place in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

