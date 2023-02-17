2 HGTV Couples Join Forces For New Project

Many pairs of HGTV co-hosts are couples, and this week two of these pairs met up to work on a secret new project. In a February 16 Instagram post, Mika Kleinschmidt confirmed that she and her husband (and “100 Day Dream Home” co-host) Brian had traveled to California to meet up with “Bargain Block” couple Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum, who were visiting from their home in Detroit.

“Any project involving the talented [Keith] and [Evan] is bound to be glorious! We love our HGTV fam and especially these two outrageously talented and creative humans 🥰,” Mika captioned the post.

Mika & Brian Kleinschmidt Get Together With Evan Thomas & Keith Bynum

While fans are excited to see the four HGTV stars working together on a new project, the stars are remaining tight-lipped about the specifics of their trip to California.

One fan commented on Mika’s post, asking, “Does this have something to do with Rock the Block or Battle on the Beach?! 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 🙏🏻” to which the “100 Day Dream Home” host responded, “not quite but stay tuned ❤️ 🙌”.

Both pairs of designers have previously appeared on the HGTV competition series “Rock the Block”, with Mika and Brian winning season two and getting the street that the competition took place on named after them, Kleinschmidt Way. This feat was even more impressive considering the couple did not win a single weekly challenge during the course of the season, making their finale win a pleasant surprise.

The Kleinschmidts are set to return to “Rock the Block” for season four as judges, choosing the winner of the exterior challenge from the teams (Bryan and Sarah Baeumler from “Renovation Island”, Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from “Luxe for Less”, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from “Farmhouse Fixer”, and Page Turner and Mitch Glew from “Fix My Flip”).

Evan and Keith competed on season three, and like Mika and Brian, they did not win a single individual week challenge on the show. While they were not able to pull out a victory against eventual winners Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, they completed a very stunning home design, with Keith calling the living room, “maybe the most dramatic room I’ve ever done”.

‘100 Day Dream Home’ Returns in May

Another fan reached out to Mika in her comment section to ask “When does the new season [of ‘100 Day Dream Home’] start?” and Mika let the premiere date slip, answering, “5/5 🙌”. The upcoming 12-episode fourth season was announced in August 2022, and began filming the same month, according to Mika on Instagram.

“Building a personalized home from the ground up in only 100 days is no small feat, but Brian and Mika pull it off seamlessly time and time again,” HGTV executive Loren Ruch said, “We love to watch them race against time to create these stunning properties, and, with its continued ratings success, a large pick up order of more episodes for 100 Day Dream Home was the logical next step.”

Ruch is a friend of the Kleinschmidts as well, having flown from New York to Florida in July 2022 to see Mika perform in a local production of the musical “In the Heights”.

