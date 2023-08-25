Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals How an Addiction Changed Her View on Alcohol

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk and her husband, Steve Hawk, have been abstaining from alcohol. The HGTV stars opened up about their sobriety after answering a question they said they received from a fan on Mina’s podcast, “Mina AF.”

Mina, 36, said her husband has been “completely sober” for two years, and she has had a handful of drinks during that time on the August 21 episode of the audio series, called “Why We Got Sober.”

Steve described his mother as a “full-blown” alcoholic, and referred to his father as a “functioning alcoholic.”

Steve said his parents’ addictions led to homelessness, interventions, and, for his mom, hospitalizations. He added that this went on during his 20s.

Steve said he cut his parents off after they didn’t respect his boundaries.

“My line was, unfortunately, the relationship would kind of come to an end if things didn’t change. So we missed out on years of each other and that’s just what makes me sad,” he said.

Mina and Steve have been married since 2016. They have two children together, 4-year-old Jack Richard Hawk and 2-year-old Charlotte Drew Hawk.

“Good Bones” has been airing on HGTV since 2016. Mina’s HGTV bio on HGTV describes her as as a real estate agent who is “dedicated to the art and the business of saving old homes” alongside her mother, Karen E. Laine, a former lawyer. Laine, however, retired from the series in 2022.

In addition to “Good Bones,” Starsiak Hawk has starred on shows like HGTV’s “Rock the Block” and “A Very Brady Renovation,” per HGTV.

Mina’s Said Her Family Has a Problem With Alcohol, Too

Mina said her family’s experience with alcohol wasn’t as drastic, but it is dysfunctional.

“It’s just always been present and problematic, but not in the way where jobs are being lost, homes are being lost. It’s always been very functional,” the ren

“I think in my family it was again that term ‘functioning alcoholic,’” Mina added. “There was tons of problems. There was emotional stuff, physical stuff, mental stuff that was all ever-present, and I didn’t really think anything of it because it was just normal.”

HGTV Isn’t Done With Mina and Laine

Mina confirmed on her podcast that “Good Bones” was ending after season 8 on the “That’s a Wrap … Or is It?” episode.

Mina teased that she still has a future on HGTV.

“It’s the end of an era,” Mina said on the podcast. “I mean, I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with.”

She might have something else in the works.

“We’ve got a little breathing room and are figuring out what’s next,” she said on an episode of the “Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz” podcast. “My husband and I bought a lake house and, you know, I think that might be part of what we start filming.”

“Just a lot of cool different things that are happening,” she continued. “My mom’s in North Carolina with her house. We’re all just … it’s been almost 10 years that we’ve been doing (‘Good Bones’) so we’ve got this nice, like, reset where we’re all figuring out what the new, next exciting thing is. And I’m sure whatever that is, it’s going to be on camera.”