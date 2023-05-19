Mina Starsiak Hawk Answers Fans’ Most ‘Frequently Asked Questions’

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is getting real with her fans in a recent social media post. The “Good Bones” host and Two Chicks and a Hammer CEO took to her business’s Instagram page on May 16 to update fans on the status of “Good Bones” season 8, which Starsiak Hawk is currently filming for HGTV.

“When are you going to be back on TV? When is Season 8 premiering? These are two of our most frequently asked questions lately, and we want the answers just as much as you do!” Starsiak Hawk wrote in her post’s caption, “The thing is, we don’t know when we’ll be back on TV yet, and generally don’t find out until about 3 weeks before the season premiere date. So stay patient with us, and as soon as we know, you‘ll know!”

When Have Past ‘Good Bones’ Seasons Premiered?

Although HGTV has not yet announced the return date for “Good Bones”, the previous seasons have all begun airing in the Spring and Summer, so it is likely that this trend will persist. The first-ever “Good Bones” episode was broadcast on March 22, 2016. The next three seasons all premiered in April or May, however, and the subsequent seasons kept starting later into the year, with seasons 5 and 6 beginning in June and season 7, the latest, having premiered on July 12, 2022.

Fans can also expect, if the previous seasons’ patterns persist, at least 13 episodes out of the new season, as the only season with less than 13 episodes was the first season, which had 11.

Fans are excited for a new season of one of their favorite HGTV shows, and they weren’t afraid to let Starsiak Hawk know in the comment section of her business’s post.

“Eeeeeeeeeee can’t wait!!!! Have a handful of shows I like and either waiting on a new season or they just wrapped up. 😅 🤪” one user commented.

“I’m waiting to see the new season! Love your. Show! Lots of good ideas!🥰” another fan added.

“So glad you will be back at some point Mina. ❤️” a third fan added.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Answers More Fan Questions on Her Podcast ‘Mina AF’

Starsiak Hawk has gotten in the habit of answering fan questions lately, not just on social media but also through her podcast, “Mina AF”, in which the star opens up with personal stories and answers fan-submitted questions. In the latest episode, “The Elephant in the Room”, Starsiak Hawk opened up about her “turbulent” childhood, and the star shared a May 17 post about the episode’s release.

“Ok, I did it. I fiiiiinally answered the questions you all ask me the most. Today’s episode of my podcast Mina AF talks about what it was like growing up with divorced parents, and we get into the ins and outs of my turbulent childhood. Link in bio and stories to listen!” Starsiak Hawk captioned her post.

Fans will remember Starsiak Hawk’s mother, Karen E. Laine, as the former “Good Bones” co-host, as she would renovate homes with her daughter. Laine retired from their family business in Fall 2019, and has appeared less and less on the show since retiring. Starsiak Hawk’s father, Casey Starsiak, is an orthopedic surgeon.

