Nicole Curtis Was Impeached as Student Council President in High School

HGTV’s “Rehab Addict” host and star Nicole Curtis has always kept it real, both on and off camera. In a recent sit-down interview for the “Spooky Hourz Podcast”, Curtis is opening up about how she came to work and be a success in television. She admits that the small screen was not always a part of her plan.

“I never wanted to be on TV,” Curtis says, saying that as a child she always had aspirations to be successful and be able to support her family, but didn’t realize that her path would take her to host a home renovation show. She said that for a time she wanted to be a lawyer, and she even worked at Hooters for a time before getting into the renovation business.

Curtis attributes her success to her strong work ethic and being influenced by her grandparents, who grew up in the Great Depression. This work ethic has not always benefitted Curtis however, as the host admits that she was impeached from the student council in high school.

Nicole Curtis Would Still Call Out Friends Who Impeached Her

In the interview, Nicole Curtis talks about her childhood and her relationship with her grandparents, who always pushed her to do well in school and to work hard at everything she puts her mind to. Curtis says that she graduated high school early at 17 and was a good student, though she “was a partier, I got removed from cheerleading, I got impeached as student council president, I mean for issues that I won’t bring up.”

Curtis did go into the story a little bit, after “Spooky Hourz” host Jordan Garland asked how she would react if she saw any of the former classmates who impeached her present day.

“Oh, I’d give them s***,” Curtis said, “all f***ing day long. F*** yes!”

The HGTV host went on to elaborate that she helped set up the bylaws that laid the structure to impeach a president and that her friends still asked her to help run the student government after her removal from office. Curtis said that the overwhelming reason for her impeachment was her packed schedule, as she worked multiple jobs in high school in addition to her normal course work and extracurriculars.

What Other Jobs Did Nicole Curtis Have Before HGTV?

Nicole Curtis has had a lot of different jobs in her life and discusses them in her “Spooky Hourz” interview.

In high school, the host worked in a call center to sell carpet cleaning appointments, and after graduating, she moved to Atlanta and began bartending, sometimes going into the restaurant on her off days to ask if anybody wanted the day off for her to take over. During this time she started a cleaning company (named Mrs. Clean) to clean apartments for extra cash in the mornings.

Curtis began to pursue a teaching degree, though she admits this was mostly to appease her grandfather, and she gave this up when it came time to student teach, as the designer didn’t want to take any time off of her other jobs to student teach for free.

