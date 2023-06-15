Ty Pennington Pays Tribute to His Late Friend

“Tell your friends you love them today”.

HGTV’s “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington opened up in a June 14 Instagram post about the loss of a dear friend of his named Ed.

“#Throwback to COVID when boredom finally took its toll 😂🫠 […] And I know this video is silly but it makes me smile,” Pennington captioned the video of himself and Ed washing a white convertible car while wearing matching white shirts and daisy dukes. Pennington’s mother watched from the side, spraying both men with a hose, “Not only does it have my moms laugh (best laugh in the world) but it’s with my buddy Ed who passed away in 2021. Ed was hilarious and kind and always down to make stupid videos with me 😆 Will cherish all the laughs and memories 💔 Tell your friends you love them today #ripEd”

Fans Send Ty Pennington Their Condolences

Fans were happy to share in Pennington’s fond memory with his friend Ed, and sent their love and condolences in the comment section.

“Your Mom’s laugh is the best! Such a fun memory for you to have with your friend, Ed (R.I.P.). Can I just say that car rocks!” one user wrote.

“What a great video and memory for you and Mom. Sorry for your loss of your friend. It is wonderful that you have this special video to remember the day with Ed,” another fan added.

“Daisy Dukes on 50 year old men…. Nothin finer 😂” another fan wrote.

Pennington first shared the news of Ed’s passing in November 2021, writing at the time, “We lost a good one yesterday 💔 Ed was a special human. The kind that would do anything to make you laugh, always up for a good time, always willing to lend a hand- even picking me up after my hip operation! […] We will miss him greatly. Rest easy my friend.”

Ty Pennington Wants to Audition for HGTV’s Newest Series

Pennington included a shoutout for one of HGTV’s newest shows, “Flip the Strip” in his carwash post’s caption, writing, “Also @thundervegas consider this my audition! No but seriously have you guys heard about #FlipTheStrip coming soon to @hgtv ?! Genius!”

“Flip the Strip” (which is set the premiere on Monday, July 10, at 10 p.m. Eastern), follows four dancers from the Las Vegas show “Australia’s Thunder from Down Under” with prior construction experience, Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black and Malik Wills-Martin, as they work with interior designer Kelly Stone to flip homes in the Las Vegas area.

“The minute we found out that these guys in Australia’s Thunder from Down Under were working as renovators by day, we knew we had to put them on HGTV,” said HGTV’s Head of Content Loren Ruch, “These charismatic performers will use their unique combination of home renovation experience and problem-solving skills to create stunning spaces for their clients with signature ostentatious Las Vegas flare.”

The official “Thunder from Down Under” page commented on Pennington’s post that he would make a perfect addition to their cast, writing, “Mate 🤠 You are a natural! Giving us Big Thunder Energy right here #TyForThunder”.

