How Long Is ‘Yellowstone’ Tonight? What Time Does It End?

Paramount’s “Yellowstone” premieres season 4 episodes 1 tonight on Sunday, November 7, 2021. But if you’re watching, you may be noticing that the episode is lasting a lot longer than you expected. Just how long is the episode and what time does it end?

‘Yellowstone’ Is Airing Two Episodes Back-to-Back for the Premiere

The new season starts Sunday, November 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central with two back-to-back episodes. Each episode is longer than an hour, which means the season premiere is going to last more than two hours total. Season 4 episode 1 is called “Half the Money” and season 4 episode 2 is called “Phantom Pain.”

The season premiere of “Yellowstone” will conclude at 10:21 p.m. Eastern, which means in total the premiere is two hours and 21 minutes long.

The description for the premiere reads: “The coordinated attack on the Duttons continues, as everyone searches for answers on who is responsible. Rip delivers on a promise.”

If you miss the premiere, you can catch it again on the Paramount Network on TV at 10:21 p.m. Eastern, immediately after the original airing ends, and again at 12:42 a.m. Eastern. The episodes will also be airing on TV Land, CMT, and POP TV, Decider reported.

The episodes will also be available for streaming if you have a cable log-in on Paramount’s website or mobile app, CMT’s website, POPTV.com, and TVLand.com. Some streaming services will also have the premiere, including fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling’s Comedy Extra packages, Philo, and DirecTV. However, Paramount Plus and Peacock will not have the new episodes.

What Happened in the Season 3 Finale?

The season 3 finale aired back in June 2020, so we have a lot to catch up on as season 4 begins. When season 3 ended, we were left with a lot of cliffhangers and unanswered questions.

Mia was starting to have doubts about her involvement at the ranch after seeing Jimmy and everyone else at the bunkhouse newly branded. She questioned Jimmy quitting the rodeo after John’s and the doctor’s warning that he risked paralysis and really pushed him to leave Dutton ranch. But wanting to prove himself, he tried to ride a wild horse, who promptly knocked him off and left him unconscious. We were left wondering if Jimmy lived.

Jamie, meanwhile, had reconnected with his biological dad, Garrett Randall, in season 3. Garrett said he killed Jamie’s mom because she was getting him into drugs even as a baby and he believed having her gone was his only chance at a good life. He tells Jamie that killing is in his blood, and he has a very poor opinion of John Dutton.

In season 3, Monica took part in some sting operations that left her deeply shaken, but empathizing more with Kayce.

The big bad of season 3, Roarke, had to confront his stock plummeting in the season 3 finale. He didn’t know yet that Wade, a neighboring rancher who was John’s enemy and was working with Roarke, had been killed. In the episode before the finale, Rip and his fellow ranchers killed Wade. When Rip came home, Beth immediately picks up on the fact that he killed someone and insisted he shouldn’t keep any secrets from her again. She told him that loving with your whole soul means killing anything that wants to destroy what you love. She and Rip were on the same page about that and neither is going to judge the other.

Meanwhile, Angela told Rainwater that she doesn’t believe staying moral and good is going to allow him to retake the Yellowstone land. In a later scene, Roarke met with the governor, Jamie, Rainwater, Angela, John Dutton, Beth, and Willa Hayes. He said the FAA approved the plans for the airport and his leases were moving ahead. But while they were talking, a notification appeared on everyone’s phones about a harassment charge from a “Jane Doe” against the MKT Equities CEO (arranged behind-the-scenes by Beth.)

Roarke told John that he needed Yellowstone’s land for his airport. Jamie said he was the legal authority representing Yellowstone, and he would approve the sale of the land for the airport. He said it was the only choice to prevent the Land Commission from condemning the land and only paying John Dutton pennies for it, along with losing millions in attorney’s fees. So while Jamie’s decision was completely counter to John’s, he felt it was the best decision for the family.

Rainwater, in response, requested an environmental impact report as the basis of a class-action lawsuit, and invited John to join his suit. Angela wasn’t happy about Rainwater teaming up with John.

In a later scene, the Stockgrowers Association asked Kayce to run for governor.

And Willa, meanwhile, was livid over the harassment charges levied against her and she demanded that Roarke step up to the plate.

Meanwhile, Rip exhumed his mother’s body and took her ring to give to Beth.

That’s when things went south for the Duttons.

Beth was getting ready to move out of the office after she was fired, when her assistant opened a box that exploded, killing her instantly. It was a huge explosion and it wasn’t clear if Beth survived.

Kayce, after being asked to run for governor, was talking with Monica on the phone when someone broke into the Montana Land Commissioner’s office and attacked him with heavy firepower.

John pulled over to help a woman and son stranded on the highway. While he was helping change the tire, a man stopped and began shooting, hitting John multiple times and killing the mom. John was still alive in the next scene, but a bullet hit his phone and he couldn’t call for help.

Rip, unaware of what’s happening, found a dying horse in a field as he was driving and had to put it down. He could see vultures circling in the distance.

