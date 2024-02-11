Is Ice Spice Performing at the 2024 Super Bowl? Arrival With Taylor Swift Sparks Speculation

Rapper Ice Spice made a big entrance at the 2024 Super Bowl, showing up with Taylor Swift before the game and sparking speculation that she may also show up as a surprise guest at the halftime show.

The musicians have spent plenty of time together lately, with Ice Spice showing up on Swift’s Eras Tour to perform her part in the hit song “Karma” and the two reconnecting at the Grammy Awards last week. Ice Spice’s arrival ahead of the February 11 game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs led some to question whether she might have a part in Usher’s highly anticipated halftime show, though it was unclear just which stars might join Usher on stage.

Ice Spice Catches Viral Attention

The rapper got plenty of attention when she strolled into Allegiant Stadium with Taylor Swift and Swift’s close friend, actress Blake Lively, a little more than two hours before the start of the game. Video of their arrival quickly spread on the internet, leading some to wonder whether Ice Spice could also have a role in Usher’s halftime show.

There was plenty of anticipation building over Swift’s arrival, as she jetted from a show in Tokyo back across the globe to Las Vegas to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

It was not clear if Ice Spice would be in the spotlight again after her arrival. The full list of guests for the Super Bowl halftime show is usually a closely guarded secret, and Usher said in an interview with Billboard that there would be plenty of surprises.

“It will definitely be an event,” Usher said. “There are special guests. And I’ve considered new songs. But you know, it’s 12 to 15 minutes. So it’s really hard to determine what moment matters more than others, especially with a new song. But there’s the dance, the wardrobe, the lighting, how long you stay in a song, the fact that the audience may sing along … It’s a lot. So I’m trying my hardest not to overthink it.”

Usher has collaborated with a number of A-list artists over the course of his career including Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys, but has yet to record a track with the 23-year-old Ice Spice.

Ice Spice has expressed her appreciation for Usher in the past. In a December appearance on the “Close Friends Only” podcast, the rapper revealed that Usher was her childhood crush.

“I’m just going to say it. It was Usher,” Ice Spice said.

Ice Spice’s Super Bowl Performance

Even before her big arrival with Swift, Ice Spice already played a big part in the pre-Super Bowl entertainment. As the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, she performed at one of the biggest parties before the big game.

“Thrown each year by Fanatics owner Michael Rubin, the party has become the hottest ticket during Super Bowl weekends,” the report noted. “The 700 people who attended the party were treated to an array of live performances from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Ice Spice and Las Vegas regulars the Chainsmokers.”