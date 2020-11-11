Is Mail Delivered or the Post Office Closed on Veterans Day 2020?

It’s Veterans Day 2020 and you may be wondering if mail is going to be delivered today. Unfortunately, as with many federal holidays, numerous businesses and services are closed, including the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery and post offices. However, some post office lobbies may still be open for self-service kiosks that don’t need to be manned.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Today — Veterans Day Is a USPS Holiday

Since today is a federal holiday, the USPS will not be open and the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail. This means that postal offices will be closed today too, except for lobbies that may be open along with some self-service kiosks that don’t require any employees to be present. Of course, this also means that lobbies will be open if you need to pick up mail from a P.O. box. But mail won’t be delivered and there will be no employees working today.

If you want to find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

There are other holidays the post office is open for, like Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

For those in need of stamps, they are available for purchase at most grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores. Postal products and services are also still available at the www.usps.com website, where you can track a package, purchase stamps, put mail on hold or forward it, print postage online, enter a change of address, schedule a package pickup (for any day other than Veterans Day or other holidays) and find out other relevant information.

UPS & FedEx Are Offering Delivery Services Today

If you can use an alternative service to USPS, then you’re in luck. Both FedEx and UPS are operating today.

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, every service is open and operating today, except for FedEx Smart Post, which is listed as offering only a “modified service” today because of USPS being closed.

FedEx Office locations have modified hours today. You’ll need to contact your local FedEx Office for specific hours today.

FedEx services are typically also closed on Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Services are typically open (or with modified options) on New Year’s Eve, Christmas Eve, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day.

As for UPS, they are offering delivery services today too. UPS is open on Veterans Day for normal pickup and delivery. Because USPS is closed, UPS SurePost and Mail Innovations will require an additional business day’s time for delivery.

Holidays where UPS delivery services are typically closed include New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. The only service that UPS offers on those holidays is UPS Express Critical. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit UPSExpressCritical.com for details. The UPS Express Critical service includes air, surface, charter, hand carry, international secure, inside precision, and value-added services options.

