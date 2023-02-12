‘Is Rihanna Pregnant Again?’ Many Fans Ask on Twitter

Many fans took to Twitter while watching the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show and asked, “Is Rihanna pregnant again?”

You can see photos of Rihanna during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show throughout this article, and judge for yourself. During the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna wore a red jumpsuit that was open right under what could have been a baby bump or maybe just baby weight, as she is a new mother.

The singer hasn’t said either way, but many fans are certain she has big news to share. TMZ pointed out that Rihanna rubbed her stomach during the performance, which some people took as an admission.

Is Rihanna pregnant? I saw her rub her belly, I swear!! #SuperBowl2023 pic.twitter.com/V7EpTTqZYA — Amy Oung (@amygotrice) February 13, 2023

Page Six reported that Rihanna’s reps did not respond when asked whether she is expecting baby number two.

I can't believe Rihanna is pregnant with her 2nd baby!!! I'm so happy for you @rihanna pic.twitter.com/LpZlLfE57L — RihannasNavy (@RihannasNavy01) February 13, 2023

Rihanna welcomed her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, a baby boy, according to The Independent. She has kept his name private and is generally pretty secretive about such things, Independent reported.

That didn’t stop the trend from exploding on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Insisted That Rihanna Appeared Pregnant Again During the Halftime Show

Many fans are certain that Rihanna is pregnant again.

Rihanna just ate that 🔥 Pregnant and all 👏🏾 and the floating platforms and camera angles was TUFF — Matt Austin (@mwill__1) February 13, 2023

Sooo are we gonna act like #Rihanna ain't pregnant…OK bet — TheyCallMeUno (@jae_one) February 13, 2023

NOT RIHANNA ANNOUNCING SHES PREGNANT WITH NUMBER 2 AT THE HALF TIME SHOW OKAYYYY — Cassidy Downs (@cassidylsdowns) February 13, 2023



Others pointed out that “are you pregnant” is a risky question to ask any woman.

How do you politely ask a woman if she’s pregnant @rihanna — Logan (@mr_loganroberts) February 13, 2023

In December, Rihanna posted a video of her new baby on TikTok.

“But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything,” Rihanna said of motherhood, according to Hello Magazine.

Rihanna Does Want a Second Baby, Reports Say

Yahoo Life UK reported that Rihanna may want a second baby. Thus, it’s certainly plausible that she could be pregnant again, although there is no confirmation from the singer.

That site quoted an anonymous source as saying that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were brought closer together by the birth of their son.

“Being a mum has changed Ri’s life for the better in every way,” the source told Yahoo Life UK. “She and Rocky are totally in sync as parents and are loving the experience. It’s brought them so much closer as a couple. Ri wants a big family – she doesn’t see any need to hang around and feels ready now her body has fully healed and recovered from the delivery in mid-May.”

Rihanna reveals she is pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl Halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/AWul8kqbKY — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 13, 2023

The source also told Yahoo Life UK that Rihanna is hoping to marry A$AP Rocky. The site reported,

They planned on getting married a while back, but had to put it off a couple of times because they wanted to get through the pregnancy, then settle into raising their little guy for at least six months without any big distractions. Ri’s schedule is really picking up, but it won’t hold her back from tying the knot with Rocky in the spring. She wants to do it back in Barbados and her family is busy organising a beautiful beach ceremony, which is planned to coincide with her 35th birthday in February. She would love to walk down the aisle with a baby bump – and they won’t be stopping at two children, either.

Rihanna Is Pregnant Memes Flew on Twitter

So, Rihanna is pregnant which means we’ll never get new music pic.twitter.com/uPPkuvah3M — PATRICKSTARRR (@patrickstarrr) February 13, 2023

Many people shared memes, jokes, and GIFS about the possibility that Rihanna is pregnant.

Asap Rocky at home watching the halftime show like #rihannapregnant pic.twitter.com/Nx2xqu1C7V — HIM MCGRAW (@RodTheOriginal) February 13, 2023

either Rihanna is pregnant with a baby or she’s pregnant with a new album. I’m hoping it’s the second one pic.twitter.com/D5fSs6Egmk — (J)H⭐️PE 🇲🇽 (@ftrjimi) February 13, 2023

Twitter headquarters rn after people wonder if Rihanna is pregnant: pic.twitter.com/C222vhIywr — 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐬 (@coldbrew_kid) February 13, 2023

