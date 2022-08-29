How to Rent the Infamous ‘Jersey Shore’ House

“Jersey Shore” viewers already knew that the “Jersey Shore” house – with its giant Italian flag painted on its garage – was iconic, but did they know they could rent it? The house was the perfect location to access the beach, gym and laundromats (and usually all three) during every episode.

The ‘Once in a Lifetime Opportunity’ Costs $2,800 a Night

Seaside Realty NJ has the house on the market for a nightly fee of $2,800. The listing boasts the rental as “a once in a lifetime opportunity,” and “one of the hottest properties in the country.”

While the nightly fee is steep, the Seaside Heights vacation property is more than 1,800 square feet and can sleep up to 12 people, according to the listing – making it ideal for any group who wants to relive the memorable “Jersey Shore” moments, or make a few of their own.

Based on a Zillow listing of the property with photos, it appears like the inside of the house looks the same as most viewers remember it: the Seaside Heights mural on one wall and spray painted cast signatures on one of the other walls. And – of course – that red bean bag chair.

The house served as the setting for the “Jersey Shore” cast’s launchpad for the first four seasons of the show. The cast’s antics catapulted them to fame almost instantly and introduced viewers to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino; Jenni “JWoww” Farley; Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio; Vinny Guadagnino; Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola; Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese; and Angelina Pivarnick.

Memorable ‘Jersey Shore’ House Moments

While it housed some of the most well-known reality TV stars, the brown house with a white rooftop deck often served as an extra cast member itself – with a lot of the viewers’ favorite clips happening within its walls.

Housemates brought viewers along for some memorable fights. Sometimes it was Ronnie and Sammi’s on-again-off-again relationship; sometimes it was Sammi and JWoww fist fighting; or sometimes the housemates united to kick unwanted people out of the house after a long night clubbing.

It was a hub for drama, but comedy and a sense of family thrived within the house as well – which made the show so captivating. Viewers watched numerous catch phrases be spawned, pranks be pulled and duck phone calls be answered. Snooki’s iconic pickle eating became water cooler talk and viewers tried making Ron Ron Juice at home.

The prank wars in the house added to the show’s success. Viewers watched as Pauly and Vinny turned the house “inside out” by moving the indoor furniture outside and all the outdoor furniture inside while the rest of the cast went camping or when Mike sent Deena and Snooki in a cab to Times Square without their knowledge.

The most important role the house played, however, was host for Sunday Dinners – probably the most touching constant during all of filming. The cast gathered in the house and would cook, feast, laugh and talk. They were rowdy six days out of the week, but on Sunday they were somehow relatable.

With all the memorable moments this house has been a part of, the rental seems like a no-brainer for any “Jersey Shore” die-hard. The best part of all? The duck phone is included with the rental!