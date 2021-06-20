Mike Sorrentino’s Wife, Lauren, Shares Sweet Father’s Day Message

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, became first-time parents when their son Romeo Reign was born on May 26, 2021. In celebration of Father’s Day, Lauren shared a sweet message about her husband, who she married in 2018, on social media.

The Instagram post, uploaded on June 20, featured videos and photos from Mike’s first month of fatherhood. In the first video, the 38-year-old gently patted his son’s back while smiling at the camera. The slide show also included pictures of the MTV star holding and kissing their son. The post was paired with the song “Blessings” by Florida Georgia Line.

In the caption, Lauren wished Mike a “Happy Father’s Day” and listed why she is grateful for him. She noted that he “[p]rovides, loves unconditionally, leads with faith and has an insurmountable strength so we can all lean on him through anything life throws our way.”

“We love you so much, our little world is perfect because of you! Happy first Father’s Day!!! Love, your wife & baby Romeo [white heart emoji],” read a portion of the post.

Mike responded to his wife’s message by leaving a crying face emoji in the comments section.

Mike “the Situation” Sorrentino Also Shared a Father’s Day Post on Social Media

Shortly after Lauren uploaded her post, her husband also shared a series of photos of Romeo and him on his Instagram account.

“First Father’s Day [crying face emoji] #blessed,” wrote Mike in the caption.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to shower the television personality with kind words in honor of Father’s Day.

“Happy 1st Fathers Day [five red heart emoji] So proud of all your accomplishments,” wrote one commenter.

“Awwww beautiful Happy Father’s Day enjoy!! Blessed indeed!!” added another follower.

“Happy Father’s Day Mike! Congratulations to you and Lauren you have a beautiful baby! Have the best day ever,” chimed in a third Instagram user, along with numerous red heart emoji.

The Sorrentinos Recently Shared Photos of Their Son’s Nursery

Earlier this month, the Sorrentinos shared photos of their son’s nursery with US Weekly. The chic high-ceilinged room has a small sectional couch and a window seat adorned with numerous pillows. The nursery also boasts an indoor swing and a glass bubble chandelier positioned above Romeo’s crib. Mike revealed that the room was “everything [his] wife and [he] wanted for [their] little baby Romeo.”

“It definitely is an awesome situation,” said the father-of-one.

The couple also told the publication Vanessa Antonelli, a nursery designer who often works with celebrity clients, created the space.

“We have a modern [and] contemporary home, so I wanted the nursery to keep that feel while still being cozy and baby friendly. Vanessa brought that vision to life. I also wanted a space that baby Romeo could grow into, so the playroom is absolutely perfect for that. … We have known Vanessa for quite some time, so when the time came, it was a no-brainer to work with her. She was so easy to work with,” said Lauren.

To see more of Mike and Lauren, check out “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” airing Thursdays at 8 pm on MTV.

READ NEXT: Angelina Pivarnick Accused of Pushing Husband Away