This ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Hates Being on The Show

Fans of Jersey Shore have rarely seen Snooki’s husband, Jionni LaValle, on the reality TV show, leading some fans to occasionally wonder if they were on bad terms. Nicole Polizzi (better known as Snooki) famously quit the show at the end of last season after the debacle at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding, but Jionni might have had something to do with that decision. The New Jersey native revealed that he doesn’t like being on reality TV and becoming famous was never his plan.

When the show was rebooted in 2018, Jionni revealed that he wouldn’t be making an appearance this time around. “My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he told his fans via Instagram at the time, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

“Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER, you will not see me on her reality show,” he continued. “Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that’s what I do.”

Jionni emphasized that he supported Snooki’s work on the show, but it simply wasn’t for him. He added that eliminating himself from the reality show had nothing to do with the state of their relationship.

“MY wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that’s what she does. We ARE not divorced,” he continued. “For the HATERS I hope this message finds you and confuses you even more about life and for the FANS of my wife and her show… I got your back! God bless yas!”

Jionni Regularly Posts Photos of Their Three Children

Since they first met in 2010, Jionni and Snooki have gone on to create a family together, welcoming three children: Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo. On Instagram, he describes himself as a “proud father and husband” in his bio. He regularly posts pictures of his children and wife on his page.

For Snooki’s birthday, he showered her with praise. “Hope you had an amazing birthday big momma!!!! Your a great mother, unbelievable wife, and no1 works harder than you!!!!” he wrote on November 25.

Snooki Doesn’t Regret Quitting ‘Jersey Shore’

Even though she misses her roommates, the pint-sized star doesn’t have any regrets about quitting reality TV–especially after the blowup at Angelina’s wedding.

“I needed to move on,” she told People in a May 2020 interview. “It’s just not for me anymore. Drama has never been my thing. Especially now, I don’t want to leave my kids and not see them for days on end to do that. I want to leave and have a good time with my friends and roomies, and then come home and be a mom.”

Her three children played a major role in her leaving. “I hate being away from the kids, I don’t like partying three days in a row, it’s just not my life anymore,” the star explained on her podcast. “And I wanna be home with the kids. I don’t mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.”

