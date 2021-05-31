What happened to John Krasinski in A Quiet Place 2? That’s what some moviegoers are wondering, especially those not familiar with his fate in the first movie. (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

The sequel to the ever-so-eerily-silent movie, A Quiet Place, starts out with Krasinski’s character Lee Abbott attending a youth baseball game with his wife Evelyn Abbott, played by Krasinski’s real-life wife, Emily Blunt. They have kids in tow: An infant, a hearing-challenged daughter named Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and a young son named Marcus (Noah Jupe). Four-year-old Beau (Cade Woodward) is killed by the aliens.

It’s the perfect family outing on the perfect day in middle America, and the sounds of baseball – a ball cracking against a bat, chatter among parents – is soon, and abruptly, going to be a thing of the past. The aliens are monstrous creatures who are blind and can only track their human prey through sound.

The daughter, in particular, will play a major role in defeating the aliens who descend out of the blow onto small town America. But then Krasinski’s character just disappears from the film. What happened to him?

The Movie Offers a Few Tantalizing Clues, But the Answer Is a Sad One

If you saw the first movie, you probably already know the answer: Krasinski’s character Lee Abbott is dead. He died in the first movie. In movie two, he appears only in the beginning, but it’s a flashback. Then, the movie speeds forward in time, picking up after the events of the first film.

According to USA Today, A Quiet Place 2 picks up right after the events of the first movie when Lee “was killed” by an alien. It’s a flashback.

According to Ars Tecnica, the first movie started a month into the alien attack. The second movie shows what happens on the day they arrived.

Blunt told EW:

I think it’s quite a bold opening because you’re just asking people to go along with the idea that this is a flashback, that you’re really seeing the beginnings of this whole thing. What the opening sequence does is it grounds [the film]. It also is that nostalgic memory of how life was — the all-American town. It re-centers you to look at what this family was before this happened. I think that was important because we meet the Abbott’s in the first [movie] in the midst of it all, but it’s nice to see who they were before day 1. That was always really interesting to me.

We get a clue that this is true when Blunt’s character goes foraging for pharmaceuticals in town and stops at a wooden cross in the middle of the road that is festooned with Krasinski’s photos. She lovingly removes her wedding ring and leaves it on the cross. So, yes, unfortunately, Krasinski’s lee is dead; he didn’t survive the alien attack, although we see him trying valiantly to do so.

Another survivor, Emmett, played Cillian Murphy, steps in as a father figure for Lee and Evelyn’s daughter, Regan, who is the heart-and-soul of movie 2.

But then again, you never know whether he will pop up in a future sequel, somehow actually alive (we can hope, right?)

Krasinski Directed the Movie in Real Life

Krasinski talked about how real the stunts were, and he (we think, joked) that the one where an alien-infiltrated bus careened toward Blunt, put his real-life marriage on the line.

“Emily’s (stunt) is so real, I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car. That’s true. When I was explaining to her onset all of the things that were going to happen, and I said, ‘You’re going to hit this stuntman,” he told The Reel Blend podcast.

“That car’s going to come three feet from you. And then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,’ her face fell and she went, ‘But not really.’ And I went, ‘No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles. That’s a real bus. And that bus hits that car, and all that is totally real.”

