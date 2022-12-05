John Travolta Releases Statement in Response to Kirstie Alley’s Death

Oscar-nominated actor John Travolta mourned the death of Kirstie Alley on December 5. The Hollywood stars worked together on the hit film “Look Who’s Talking” and the two sequels that followed it. Alley died after battling cancer. She was 71 years old.

Travolta took to Instagram to mourn.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

He shared two pictures of Alley. The first picture showed her in a white gown and the second photo was of himself and Alley looking at each other while smiling.

Travolta, 68, also took to his Instagram stories to pay tribute to Alley. He posted a video of himself and Alley ballroom dancing for a film.

Alley’s Family Confirmed Her Death

Alley’s death was confirmed by her children — True Parker, 30, and Lillie Parker, 28 — who posted the announcement to the star’s Instagram page.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world,” they wrote. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” they continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”