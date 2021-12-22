Joni Mitchell’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joni Mitchell’s net worth is $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Canadian singer-songwriter and painter is an honoree at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors.

“The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates luminaries whose art and creativity have enriched us beyond measure,” Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said in a press release. He added that “songstress Joni Mitchell, blends raw, deeply personal lyrics with her stunningly ethereal voice in 19 albums, becoming one of the most influential singer-songwriters and cultural figures in 20th-century popular music.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. Mitchell Has Won 8 Grammy Awards

Mitchell is best known as a singer, releasing her debut album “​​Song to a Seagull” in 1968. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the album did not perform well but received critical acclaim. Her sophomore album, “Clouds” earned her a Grammy for Best Folk Performance. In total, she won eight Grammy Awards of 16 nominations.

The outlet wrote that her fourth album, “Blue,” is “frequently appears on lists of greatest albums of all time.”

According to Paste Magazine, she would go on to release 19 studio albums.

2. Mitchell Owns Her Song Catalog

“Thanks to shrewd negotiating skills and the fact that she self-produced every single one of her albums, today Joni owns 100% of her Master Recordings and publishing royalties,” according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Thanks to this, she receives almost all of the royalties when other artists cover her songs.

3. Mitchell Sees Herself as a Painter First

Mitchell is a painter, who has painted all of her album covers according to Celebrity Net Worth. Paste Magazine quotes her once saying, “I’m a painter first. I sing my sorrow and I paint my joy.”

According to Mutual Art, her work has previously been available for purchase at auction “with realized prices ranging from $1,000 US to $5,760 US, depending on the size and medium of the artwork.”

The publication says her work can be seen at the Nassau County Museum of Art.

4. Mitchell Lives in a Spanish-Style Bel Air Home

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Mitchell’s “primary residence has been a large house in Bel Air, California.” The outlet added that its estimated net worth is between $15 and $20 million. According to Haute Residence, she purchased the property for $350,000 in 1974.

The publication reports the house sits on a private street and overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club. The Spanish-style home was built in 1930 and boasts “six bedrooms, five bathrooms and 6,560-square-feet of living space.”

5. Mitchell Has a Star on the Canadian Walk of Fame

Being honored by Kennedy Center, Mitchell already has quite a list of accolades to her name. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she was “inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1981, and in 2000, she received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame. In 2002, she was appointed a Companion of the Order of Canada, which is Canada’s highest civilian honor.”

The publication added that in 2020, she was the first woman to receive the Les Paul Award.

CBS will air the 44th Kennedy Center Honors on December 22, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

