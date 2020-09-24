Is a Kardashian Joining the Real Housewives?

A Kardashian may not be the newest diamond addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after all. Kris Jenner revealed that she does not have plans to join the Real Housewives franchise anytime soon.

Once the Kardashian-Jenner family decided to cancel Keeping Up With the Kardashians, rumors circulated that Jenner might be joining another reality television franchise. Jenner – who’s good friends with current cast member Kyle Richards – has remained quiet about the rumors until early September 24. Richards and Jenner have been lifelong friends. “I have photos of Kris coming to my baby shower when I was pregnant with [24-year-old] Alexia,” she told People. “We’ve known each other for a long time!”

The momager appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she shut down reality rumors. Ellen guessed that Jenner would not be joining the Beverly Hills franchise. “No, you’re absolutely right, you know me very well,” Jenner responded. “I think I would do it just to go on once in awhile and be with my friend Kyle Richards. But as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

Even though Ellen had guessed correctly, she told Jenner that she’d make the show even more fun. “I think everybody needs a Kris Jenner on their show,” she said. “I think you add a little fun to anything.”

Kris Jenner Confessed the KUWTK Ending Was “Sudden”

Jenner also dished on how the decision to end KUWTK came about. “It was kind of sudden,” Jenner told Ellen. “We were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was time. It just sort of came to us, and we thought, you know, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes and lots of spinoffs…”

While Jenner sounded sad that the show was coming to an end, she also reflected on how the family has changed throughout the years. “It’s so weird to think that when we started this show there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms really like there is now,” Jenner continued. “There were no grandchildren, people weren’t married or divorced — it’s just so crazy that all of this happened…And to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world.”

The Kardashian-Jenners announced that they decided to cancel Keeping Up With the Kardashians on September 8. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the official Keeping Up With the Kardashians Instagram account posted photos notifying their fans and followers that the the last season of KUWTK will air in early 2021. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim, Khloe, and Kris wrote.

Jenner Revealed Which Sister Was Most Upset by KUWTK Ending

Although Jenner told Ellen that the family came to a mutual decision to end the franchise, she shared that some sisters were more emotional than others. “I think Khloe was probably the one who was saddest about it all,” Jenner told Ellen.

She then explained that in addition to the family, the crew was also devastated by the decision. Jenner said that they’ve had the same crew since day one, and they’ve become more like an extended family to them over the years.

Since the KarJenner family is so close to their crew, it didn’t surprise Jenner when Khloe felt emotional about the ending. “Actually after we told the crew and everybody had gone home, Khloe stayed there with the crew for hours reminiscing about old times…so she was pretty torn up about it,” Jenner told Ellen.

Jenner ended the conversation by saying while it’s time for a change, “It’s been an amazing journey.”

