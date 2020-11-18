You’ll Be Shocked How Much This TikTok Lookalike Resembles Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart has a lookalike on TikTok, and he’s gone viral.

Who is the Kevin Hart lookalike? His name is John, and you can find his TikTok page here. He doesn’t provide a lot of information about himself, other than that he’s an “environmentalist.” His handle on TikTok is @arabmoney44.

One of his TikTok videos has more than 1 million views. His other videos have fewer views, but some have still topped 100,000. “Reply to @bettybutter3 smell that? 😂😂😂😂 #fyp #foryou #zambia #foryoupage,” he captioned it. Some people think he’s using a Kevin Hart filter to achieve the resemblance, but that’s just a theory. No one really knows.

In truth, we think the real Kevin Hart looks a bit older than his doppelganger. You decide for yourself. This is really Kevin Hart.

For his part, Hart is focused on his new Netflix standup show, Kevin Hart: Zero F***s Given. It’s getting mixed reviews. “This Kevin hart isn’t hitting like it used to,” wrote one Twitter user. But others liked it. “I’m from South Africa and watched #zerofsgiven and in tears of laughter. This saved my 2020,” wrote one fan.

Kevin Hart like you've never seen him before. Zero F**ks Given. Now streaming only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gE94cs4QLd — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) November 16, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

People Were Shocked by John’s Resemblance to the Real Kevin Hart

But all anyone wanted to talk about was the Kevin Hart lookalike. Here are some of the comments in the thread under that video:

“Am I the only one who sees Kevin Hart here.”

“At first I thought it was Kevin Hart.”

“LMAO, you look like Kevin Hart more than Kevin Hart looks like Kevin Hart.”

“Kevin Hart before fame.”

“What! I thought this was Kevin hart for real.”

“THIS AINT KEVIN HART????”

“Is this real?”

“Are you using Kevin Hart filter?”

“Kevin Hart doppelganger”

“So that’s not Kevin Hart?”

Some people tagged the page @imkevinhart to ask, “Kevin is this you?”

The Kevin Hart Lookalike May Be From Zambia

I wonder if Kevin Hart know he got a tethered running around pic.twitter.com/V80qF4q8St — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) November 17, 2020

In other captions, he indicated he’s from Zambia. In fact, he frequently uses the #Zambia hashtag on his posts. Mostly he sings in the videos or dances in the TikTok videos. Zambia is a landlocked country in Southern-Central Africa. He also has the Canadian flag on his TikTok profile.

The Kevin Hart lookalike also went viral on Twitter. Here are some of the comments there.

“Me seeing Kevin Hart trending and then finding out it’s just some lookalike!”

“God really got lazy as hell and gave this man and Kevin Hart the EXACT same face!”

“@KevinHart4real just found your lookalike.”

People alerted the real Hart on Twitter that his lookalike was trending.

Your lookalike is trending https://t.co/ojJU4QTywQ — Hope Mkunte (@hopemkunte) November 18, 2020

Hart hadn’t addressed the situation on his social media pages, though.

People have been sharing information about the Hart lookalike for some time.

Kevin Hart lookalike real footage of him rapping lol pic.twitter.com/RY8cFRuNon — Douglaskasirivu (@douglaskasirivu) November 17, 2020

