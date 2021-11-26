Kohl’s Black Friday 2021 Hours & Specials Near Me

The Thanksgiving Day meal has wrapped up and Americans are preparing for Black Friday shopping plans! Kohl’s is one of the major retailers that closed for Thanksgiving Day but is offering extended hours for in-person shopping on Black Friday. There is also a plethora of specials to help customers get everything on their lists.

Kohl’s Is Open From 5 a.m. Until Midnight on Black Friday

Kohl’s has more than 1,160 stores across the United States. According to the company’s website, all locations will open their doors on Black Friday beginning at 5 a.m. They’ll remain open for in-person shopping until midnight.

As for Saturday, November 27, Kohl’s will be open from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

To find the Kohl’s located close to you, use the company’s online locator tool here.

Kohl’s also noted on its website that shoppers can shop online and pick up the items at the store:

Kohl’s makes holiday shopping easy with options like fast and free contactless Drive Up and In-Store Pickup, which offers customers the opportunity to shop online and pick up their order at a local Kohl’s store. Drive Up and In-Store Pickup will continue to be available during store operating hours during Black Friday week, and Kohl’s has recently enhanced these services by offering additional parking spots designated for Drive Up, and adding Self-Pick Up and Self-Return capabilities in select stores.

A Sample of Kohl’s Black Friday Specials

Most of Kohl’s Black Friday specials last only for that day. They do not extend to Saturday, November 27, according to Kohl’s website. Here is a sample of some of the options listed on Kohl’s online catalog:

Note that all prices and availability may vary from what is listed below based on location.

Clothing

Men’s Levi’s® 505™ Regular Jeans are $35.70; reg. $59.50

Women’s Croft & Barrow® Effortless Stretch Pull-On Pants are $19.99; reg. $40.00

Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Flannel Woven Button-Down Shirt is $14.99; reg. $36.00

Juniors’ WallFlower Insta Stretch® Luscious Curvy Bootcut Jeans are $29.99; reg. $40.00

Vanity Fair® Beauty Back Back Smoother Full-Figure Bra is $14.99; reg. $44.00

Men’s Haggar® Iron Free Premium Khaki™ Straight-Fit Flat Front Perfect Fit Waistband Casual Pant is $33.00; reg. $55.00

Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Midrise Leggings are $6.99; reg. $20.00

Kitchen & Dining

Up to 30% off cookware sets

50% off Food Network kitchen and dining

50% off St. Nicholas Square kitchen and dining

Toys

Up to 20% off sporting goods and outdoor toys

Up to 30% off Lego sets

30% off Fisher-Price toys

Up to 40% off Melissa & Doug and Battat toys

Electronics