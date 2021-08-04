Shannen Doherty to Star in First Lifetime Movie Since Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty, who so many loving know as Heather Duke, “Little House on the Prairie’s” Jenny Wilder, or “90210’s” Brenda Walsh, has stepped back into the limelight for a new Lifetime movie, “List of a Lifetime”

“List of a Lifetime” (formerly “Breast Cancer Bucket List” according to Deadline) is set to premier October 2021, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to IMDB, the plot summary is as follows, “Brenda Lee (Hu) who is diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and sets on a journey to find a daughter she gave on adoption.” The film will also star Kelly Hu, Sylvia Kwan, Patricia Velasquez, Jane Sibbett, Chad Lindberg, Jamie Kahler, and Jim Klock.

Hu shared the news of Doherty joining the new Lifetime film with an Instagram post, “We are thrilled to announce not only is @theshando playing our Diana but she directed a special content piece with our female leads @kellyhu @kwansyl @wayuuprincess – she even interviewed our Unicorn director @roxyshih”

In February 2020 Doherty shared in an interview with Good Morning America that she had been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here. I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.” This news came after announcing she was in remission from breast cancer that was diagnosed in March 2015.

In September 2020, the 90210 star told Elle, “I feel like I’m a very, very healthy human being. It’s hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you’re going to live another 10 or 15 years.” Doherty has not appeared in any new roles since her announcement in February, so this movie seems to be extra special to her for more reason than one.

Doherty is also slated to be featured on the Lifetime network during the month of October for A+E Networks’ “Stop Breast Cancer for Life” initiative they have run every October for the past 25 years. From running PSAs, to new movies like “List of a Lifetime”, Breast Cancer Awareness has been a main focus for the network for a long time.

President of A+E Networks, Paul Buccieri, told Variety, “Every October, people across the nation from all backgrounds, backstories and backyards come together to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer research…They do it because they have been touched by breast cancer — whether it’s a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend, a neighbor, a colleague, or even themselves. This strikes a personal chord with many of us here at A+E Networks, including myself. That is why I am particularly proud that Lifetime is celebrating 25 years in support of a cure.”

“It’s like anybody with Stage IV faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture…I’m not ready for pasture. I’ve got a lot of life in me.” Doherty told Elle.