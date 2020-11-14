LIFTiD on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Husband and wife entrepreneur duo Ken and Allyson Davidov took their product, the LIFTiD headband, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a bite from one of the investors.

The couple pitched their innovative product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary and Guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

According to the episode synopsis, the husband and wife “share their high-tech headband designed to provide the brain with a boost of energy.”

Here’s what you should know about LIFTiD from ABC’s Shark Tank:

1. The Product Is Said to Boost the Brain’s Potential

According to the company website, LIFTiD Neurostimulation was developed in order to help reach the brain’s potential.

“LIFTiD Neurostimulation was developed and designed to put all users in the mindset to boost their brain’s potential through mild electrical stimulation, thereby, over time, providing a brain training routine to improve focus, productivity, and memory,” the website reads.

The website recommends that users have the product on for 20 minutes a day.

2. The Headband is Used While Performing Tasks

The website does not recommend users put the headband on and then relax for 20 minutes. Rather, they encourage people to do something that requires concentration while wearing the headband.

“Doing a task during your LIFTiD neurostimulation session is important for the best effects and best outcome,” the website reads. “Try to concentrate on the task at hand, whether it be writing a paper or studying for an exam, preparing for a big presentation, getting ready for an eSports competition, or preparing to jam with your band.”

According to the site, the more a user concentrates while wearing the headband, the better it will work.

3. The Device is Only for Adults

According to the LIFTiD FAQ, the headband should only be used by healthy adults. The site lists a number of conditions that mean the neurostimulation should not be used, including the following:

“By children, if you have any electronic implanted medical device, a metal plate in the brain or head, a pacemaker, or a defibrillator, if you have epilepsy, seizures, brain lesions, or severe heart disease, if you are pregnant, if you have a neurological condition or disease.”

The website also states that LIFTiD is safe for healthy individuals.

4. LIFTiD Was Developed by a Doctor

LIFTiD was developed by Theodore H. Schwartz, MD. The doctor received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Harvard University, and he specializes in surgical treatment of brain tumors, pituitary tumors and epilepsy, according to LIFTiD’s website.

“Dr. Schwartz has provided commentary for numerous television shows on ABC, NBC, CBS and Larry King, in addition to national radio shows,” the website reads. “His expertise has been sought through interviews, quoted and published, in the Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, The New York Daily News, and Crain’s New York Business.”

Schwartz has also been named on of New York’s Super Doctors and co-authored two books on endoscopic skull base surgery and endoscopic pituatary surgery.

5. The Product is Available Online

At the time of writing, the LIFTid Neurostimulation tDCS Device can be purchased online for $149.00 with free shipping.

The product comes with the LIFTiD, the headband, a mirror, plastic spoon, six white sponges, a USB cable, a plastic bottle and a user manual. A storage case can be purchased separately.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the company pulls in one of the Sharks and gets an investment.

