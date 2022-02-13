Lindsay Lohan Now: Where Is the Actress Today?

Lindsay Lohan’s appearance in a Planet Fitness Super Bowl ad in February 2022 has a lot of people wondering about her life now.

Lindsay Lohan’s 30-second Super Bowl ad is called “What’s Gotten Into Lindsay?” So, then: Where is Lohan today?

Lohan, 35, is engaged to be married, lives in Dubai, and has a new Netflix movie coming out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lohan Is Returning to Acting With a Netflix Movie About a ‘Spoiled Hotel Heiress’

Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident pic.twitter.com/umpCpCzW4w — Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2021

In May 2021, Netflix announced on Twitter,

Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.

The premiere date is not clear. Lohan’s last movie was in 2013, according to USA Today, although she starred in a 2019 MTV show called “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.”

However, the reality show was cancelled after one season, and Lohan’s Mykonos, Greece, nightclub also closed. “They wanted ‘breakdowns.’ That’s not where [Lohan] is at with her life anymore. Their personal business doesn’t need to be aired on television; it’s already in the papers anyway,” a source told Page Six of the show.

“(I want to) come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon,” Lohan said to Anderson Cooper in 2019. “And you know, taking back the life that I worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Lindsay Says She Enjoyed Putting Her Past ‘to Bed Once & for All

Lohan enjoyed the fact that the new Super Bowl commercial poked fun at her former past as a troubled star being followed around by the paparazzi.

Today, she enjoys working out.

Lohan told People, “Exercise is a big part of my life. It brings a balance that I love. Planet Fitness promotes everything I look for in fitness, it’s an inclusive environment, it’s fun, and it promotes a safe space for exercise. Mostly, I am proud to be a part of something that encourages all of us to take time for our health and wellness.”

Of the ad, she said, “It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today.”

The Super Bowl Ad Revolves Around the Premise, ‘What Happened to Lindsay?’





Play



Planet Fitness – What’s Gotten into Lindsay? Not to give away the secret, but it’s a membership to Planet Fitness. Get glowing and #FeelFitacular like Lindsay Lohan for just $10 a month. 2022-02-04T13:40:49Z

The narrator, who is later revealed to be famous actor William Shatner, opens the commercial by saying, “What happened to Lindsay?”

“She’s never been sharper,” the narrator says.

The narrator says that she is “sleeping better than ever.” She gets an answer right on “Jeopardy!” She’s shown creating electronic monitoring bracelets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

“Maybe it’s not what happened to Lindsay; it’s what Lindsay’s gotten into,” says the narrator, who is revealed to be no other than actor William Shatner. “Hi William,” Lohan says as she walks past him.

Lohan Is Engaged to a Financier & Lives in Dubai





Play



Lindsay Lohan on WEDDING Planning and Her Super Bowl Ad Lindsay Lohan is doing better than ever! She recently got engaged, and now she’s starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness. In a new interview with ‘Extra’s’ Rachel Lindsay, Lohan opens up about wedding planning with fiancé Bader Shammas and what’s next for her, including a Netflix holiday rom-com and a new podcast.… 2022-02-04T14:00:20Z

In a February 4, 2022, interview with Extra, Lohan reveals that she’s engaged to be married (to Bader Shammas). She said she was looking for destinations and a dress. “I want to do things right,” she said.

In November 2021, she wrote on Instagram, “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

She has been living in Dubai for years, the show revealed. “What I really love about Dubai is that there’s a sort of serenity that I find there,” she said. “It’s so far out of the entertainment side of the world, which is America for me. I find a kind of a peace and solace that I don’t get anywhere else.”

She focused on what makes her happy. Doing the commercial, she said, made her realize she missed being on sets “and delivering great content to people.” Lohan said she had a lot of fun filming the Super Bowl ad, which she noted was secretive. She said it was the first time she had filmed anything in Los Angeles in a number of years. She called it “really exciting.”

According to Elle, “Shammas is a financier and he currently works as the Assistant Vice President at banking firm Credit Suisse.” His net worth is estimated at about $100 million.

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport