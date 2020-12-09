‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Says She Got Rich During Quarantine

Love & Hip-Hop star says that she got rich during quarantine by doing this simple thing.

That simple thing was to join the subscription service OnlyFans to being serving content to fans for a fee. Sukihana, 31, the rapper who appears on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, made the comments during a December 2020 interview with Interview Magazine.

Sukihana, whose real name is Destiny Henderson, goes by the moniker Sukigoodcoochie on her OnlyFans page. At the time of writing, she has made 128 posts and generated over 45,000 likes on the platform. Sukihana has posted teaser videos on her Twitter page showing her having sex with her fiance Kill Bill. Sukihana’s latest mixtape, “Wolf pu$$y,” dropped in September 2020.

Sukihana Says that She ‘Normalized’ the Use of OnlyFans

Sukihana said in the Interview article, “I just wanted to try [OnlyFans] out to see what would happen, and it made me rich. I really normalized it, not for the people that actually work it, but for the music industry.” She continued, “Scared money don’t make no money. I never had a problem with putting a roof over my children’s heads. If I got to do what I got to do, then I’m going to do it.”

According to Essence Magazine, Sukihana announced her retirement from OnlyFans in late November 2020.

During the same interview, Sukihana said that her life has changed since she appeared in Cardi B’s video for “WAP.” Sukihana said that since the video’s release, many people want to work with her and she is now being featured in different magazines. She adds, “It’s been a big help and I’m really excited because a lot of people are looking at me. I’m really happy that she did that, because she didn’t have to share her platform with me. I really appreciate her for that.”

Sukihana said that she initially did not know what she had done to deserve her success but now attributes it to paying her dues and “working hard.”

Sukihana Is in Esteemed A-List Company on OnlyFans

OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely said in a 2020 interview with Buzzfeed that the site was attracting hundreds of thousands of new users per day. In November 2020, OnlyFans made international news when WWE star Zelina revealed that she was fired from the professional wrestling organization over her presence on the platform, reports the New York Post.

The platform is also used by men with People Magazine’s sexiest man of the year Michael B. Jordan joining starting his page in November 2020. The same goes for Chris Brown. While Dallas-based former dental assistant Calista Mingst made national news when she revealed that she was making $30,000 per week using OnlyFans.

