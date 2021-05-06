Marvel Announces ‘Loki’ Will Premiere Sooner Than Expected

With WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the rearview mirror, the countdown is on until the next Marvel Studios series, Loki. Luckily for impatient fans, Marvel announced on May 5 that the wait is now two days shorter.

In a video posted to Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube, Tom Hiddleston told fans, “Wednesdays are the new Fridays.” It was followed by a graphic that showed the premiere date of Loki switch from June 11 to June 9.

Announcement | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+Wednesdays are the new Fridays 🗓 Mark your calendars for new episodes of Marvel Studios' “Loki,” streaming Wednesdays starting June 9 on Disney+. ► Watch Marvel on Disney+: bit.ly/2XyBSIW ► Subscribe to Marvel on YouTube: bit.ly/WeO3YJ Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪twitter.com/marvel Like Marvel on Facebook: ‪facebook.com/marvel Watch Marvel on Twitch: twitch.tv/marvel Reward your Marvel fandom… 2021-05-05T16:00:38Z

Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped new episodes on Fridays at 3 a.m. ET, but Loki will release its episodes on Wednesday mornings. The series is set to have just six episodes, but a season two is reportedly already in development.

What Will ‘Loki’ Be About?

Much of the mystery in the lead up to WandaVision was how Vision could be in the show at all following his death in Avengers: Infinity War. The same can be said of Loki, as the infamous God of Mischief was also killed by Thanos in Infinity War.

While the series technically picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it’s a past version of Loki who stirred up trouble. In Endgame, Iron Man and Ant-Man go back in time and attempt to steal the Tesseract immediately following Loki’s unsuccessful invasion of New York City. However, things don’t go as planned and the Tesseract is knocked straight into the arms of Loki who grabs it and vanishes.

In the Disney Plus series, Loki, he’s imprisoned by a group of magical bureaucrats called the Time Variance Authority and tasked with fixing the mess that he caused with the Tesseract. According to Kevin Feige, the series will tie into the Doctor Strange sequel — not surprising considering variations of Loki will play into the existence of a Multiverse. Via Bloomberg:

If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, he says, you’ll probably need a Disney+ subscription, because events from the new shows will factor into forthcoming films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Scarlet Witch will be a key character in that movie, and Feige points out that the Loki series will tie in, too. “I’m not sure we’ve actually acknowledged that before,” he says. “But it does.”

That could also mean that alternate versions of Loki who exist in the comics — like Lady Loki or Kid Loki, for instance — could enter the MCU in the series.

Loki Could See the Return of Sif

Lady Sif was a major figure in Thor’s life when he was first introduced to the MCU and then suddenly she vanished. After loyally sticking by Thor’s side in both Thor and Thor: The Dark World, she was nowhere to be seen in Thor: Ragnarok or the Infinity Saga.

Her absence may be explained when she makes her return in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022, but some reports indicate she could come back even sooner with a guest appearance in Loki.

That could be an especially interesting cameo considering Loki actually inhabits a body meant for Lady Sif at one point in the comics, becoming Lady Loki.

READ MORE: Why Doctor Strange Was Written Out of Marvel’s WandaVision

Follow the Heavy on Marvel Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!