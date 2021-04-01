Rumors: New Twitter Leak Reveals Marvel’s Future Avengers Plans

It’s been quite some time since fans flocked to movie theaters worldwide to watch “Avengers: Endgame,” but with Marvel’s “Phase 4” slowly kicking back into gear on Disney Plus and with the upcoming “Black Widow” movie, the story towards another superhero team-up is underway. How Marvel plans to top its Infinity Saga is a major topic of conversation, and some details may have leaked out.

The Twitter user “Main Middle Man” tweeted out information about the MCU’s future plans for the Avengers, and it looks like Marvel is thinking about expanding its universe even more.

Introducing Multiple Avengers Teams

According to Main Middle Man’s tweet, Marvel is planning to introduce a number of new Avengers teams to the MCU. There are multiple iterations of the main Avengers team throughout comic history, and there are many different subsets of Avengers teams as well, so it makes sense to bring this notion to the screen.

Sounds like Marvel Studios is working on more Avengers derivatives for the MCU. They are already preparing Young Avengers and now they will focus on developing a West Coast Avengers project and are back to the Dark Avengers project. — Main Middle Man (@mainmiddleman) March 30, 2021

The Avengers teams mentioned by name in Main Middle Man’s tweet are the Young Avengers, West Coast Avengers and Dark Avengers. Given their desire to use the Disney Plus streaming service to tell various side stories in between major movie events, there appears to be space for the MCU to expand with multiple teams. In fact, some of the heroes who were members of the named teams in the comics may have already been introduced in the MCU.

One of the first members of the Young Avengers was Elijah Bradley, the grandson of Isaiah Bradley. In the second episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) visit the elderly Bradley and his grandson, Eli. Members of the Young Avengers also including Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man, who has already appeared in three Marvel films, and Kate Bishop, who becomes a younger version of Hawkeye. In the upcoming Disney Plus series “Hawkeye,” Hailee Steinfeld will play Bishop.

The West Coast Avengers also have a lot of familiar faces. The second official Avengers team created in the comics, the West Coast Avengers were led by Hawkeye for the majority of their existence. Other big-name heroes to join the team include Vision, Scarlett Witch and Iron Man – but Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) death in “Avenger’s: Endgame” makes his involvement unlikely.

The Dark Avengers were formed by Norman Osborn in the aftermath of a Skrull invasion, and we’ve already a growing Skrull presence in the MCU. John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who has been introduced as the new Captain America in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” is a member of the Dark Avengers for a time as US Agent.

The First Step Into This New World

Marvel has been very successful at captivating audiences with individual entries while slowly rolling out a much larger master plan. In typical fashion, it appears the company already knows how they’d like to springboard into this multiple Avengers plan.

The first step straight into the West Coast Avengers project will be Armor Wars. White Vision may return. — Main Middle Man (@mainmiddleman) March 30, 2021

The second tweet from Main Middle Man indicates that the MCU will use the upcoming “Armor Wars” to pivot to the West Coast Avengers. “Armor Wars” was announced in December 2020 as a new Marvel series coming to Disney Plus. It will center around James Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle) and orient around the question, “What happens if Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands,” according to Marvel.

The tweet also suggests that Vision (Paul Bettany) may return, but it’s unclear if the return would be for “Armor Wars” or as a member of the West Coast Avengers.

Now with a white exterior, Vision was recreated by S.W.O.R.D. in “WandaVision.” Without any prior memories or the humanity given to Vision through the Mind Stone, White Vision attacks Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the projection of Vision she creates in the show. The projected form of Vision passes his memories and personality into White Vision, who then flies off to parts unknown.

Although the version of Vision created by Maximoff in the show disappears with the removal of her spell, the events with White Vision suggest that the character will return in some capacity in the future.

